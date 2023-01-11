Crooks, MacNeil Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Jordan Crooks, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks, a sophomore from George Town, Cayman Islands, captured two individuals wins and was a part of a winning relay in the Vols’ win over No. 22 Missouri. Crooks touched the wall first with NCAA B-cut times in the 100 fly with a time of 45.42 and in the 100 back with a time of 46.09. He also swam the fly leg in the 200 medley relay, which posted a top time of 1:25.16 (19.97).

Men’s Diver of the Week: Bryden Hattie, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Bryden Hattie, a junior from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, picked up four individual wins. Hattie swept all three events at the Georgia Diving Invite with a score of 337.25 on the 1-meter, 381.50 on the 3-meter and 414.80 on platform. At the Auburn Diving Invite, he posted the nation’s best score on platform of 450.80 to earn the gold in the event.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Gui Caribe, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Gui Caribe, a freshman from Salvador, Brazil, recorded a pair of individual wins and was a member of the two fastest relays during the Vols’ win against No. 22 Missouri. Caribe’s efforts were the top times in the SEC and the fastest among NCAA freshmen last week to sweep the sprint freestyles, touching the wall in 19.53 in the 50 free and 43.00 in the 100 free. In the relays, he helped the 200 medley relay (1:25.16) get the win to open the meet. Caribe capped the day by posting a 42.89 split in the fastest 400 free relay lineup (2:53.63).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Maggie MacNeil, LSU

LSU’s Maggie MacNeil, a fifth-year senior from London, Ontario, Canada, claimed two individual wins and was a part of two winning relays in the Tigers’ win over Florida State. MacNeil reset the LSU Natatorium pool records with a pair of NCAA B-cut times to place first in the 50 free (22.17) and the 100 fly (52.01). She also swam the first leg of the 200 medley relay (1:39.62/28.34) and the second leg of the 400 free relay (3:19.55/47.40) that each finished first against the Seminoles.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Brooke Schultz, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Brooke Schultz, a graduate student from Fayetteville, Ark., swept the springboard events at the Georgia Diving Invitational. Schultz posted top scores of 325.45 on the 1-meter and 347.15 on the 3-meter to record her fifth springboard sweep of the season.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Meaghan Harnish, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Meaghan Harnish, a freshman from York, Pa., won her first career individual events in the Gamecocks’ win over UNC Wilmington. Harnish swam a personal-best 9:57.41 in the 1000 free, the eighth fastest time in program history and over 11 seconds ahead of the runner-up in the event. She later placed first in the 400 IM with a time of 4:18.33, giving her 18 points to contribute to the team point total.