Crimson Tide Continue Loading Up on Mid-D with Blue Tide’s Connor Little (2022)

Connor Little from suburban Houston, Texas has verbally committed to the University of Alabama. This makes him the 2nd male swimmer to join the Crimson Tide’s class of 2022 early in the recruiting cycle, joining #16 John Hayes, who committed earlier this week.

Little currently swims for Blue Tide Aquatics in Kingwood, Texas, and at Kingwood High School – one of the state’s best programs historically.

Last season, as a junior, he was the Texas Class 6A Region 6 champion in the 200 yard free, swimming 1:38.80.

At the state meet, he swam a 1:41 in the 200 free in prelims that just-barely slid him into the final as the 16th qualifier. In finals, he was able to recover for 1:39.85, which won the B final (and was the 9th-best time overall).

He also placed 11th in the 100 free at that meet, and swam Kingwood’s 3rd-place 200 free relay as part of an overall team state title – a title they won in spite of not qualifying a 400 free relay for the meet.

I chose Bama because of the unparalleled team culture, beautiful campus, as well as the world class facilities.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 21.42

100 free – 45.95

200 free – 1:38.80

Much like Hayes, Little’s ability in the 200 free will help the Crimson Tide fill a gap in what was their weakest event last season. Little so far goes down to the 50 better than up to the 500 from there, however.

Alabama scored just 11 points in the 200 free at last year’s SEC Championship meet, which made it their lowest scoring event at that meet.

Hayes’ best of 1:37.14 in the 200 and 4:26.37 in the 500 will immediately help that cause.

The Crimson Tide hit the middle-to-distance freestyle events in the class of 2021 as well. That includes Jackson Demont (1:40/4:28/15:40) and Nikolas Lee-Bishop (1:38/4:31/15:31). On top of the class of 2020’s Matthew King (1:38.0 in the 200 free), Blake Peeples (1:40/4:26/15:38), and Eric Stelmar (1:38.8), the Crimson Tide are slowly rebuilding that group over the next few years.

