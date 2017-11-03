Cordovi Pops 53.8 100 Fly as Gulliver Prep Girls Win Florida 2A States

FHSAA 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Live results on Meet Mobile

Friday, November 3rd

Sailfish Splashpark Aquatic Athletics Center (Stuart, FL)

Results for district and regional meets

SwimSwam state series preview

2016 State Series Results

TOP 5 FINAL BOYS’ TEAM SCORES:

Jesuit- 271 Gulliver Prep- 244 Ponte Vedra- 147 Lincoln Park- 121.5 Pompano Beach- 118

TOP 5 FINAL GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

Gulliver Prep- 317 Holy Names- 163 Arnold- 145 Titusville- 120 Land O’Lakes- 114

The Florida High School Athletic Association class 2A state championships concluded on Saturday night in Stuart, Florida. On the girls’ side, Gulliver Prep ran away with it, successfully defending their title with 317 points. The Jesuit (271) boys dethroned Gulliver Prep (244) in a close battle, winning by 27 points.

NOTE: This article covers class 2A only. All other classes will be given their own recap at the conclusion of the meets. The scores listed above are the scores shown on Meet Mobile at the conclusion of the finals session.

CLASS 2A STATE MEET HIGHLIGHTS

Florida commit Miguel Cancel repeated as 200 IM champion, clipping his best time down to a 1:48.09 to win by 2 seconds over Paxon’s Tyler Watson (1:50.02). Cancel followed that up with a 44.50 in the 100 free, dominating the race and breaking 45 for the first time. Watson returned shortly after the 200 IM to take on 2016 champ Trahern Gribble of Gulliver Prep in the 100 fly. Gribble trailed by just 2 tenths at the halfway mark, but Watson extended his lead to win the race in 48.73 to Gribble’s 49.34.

One of the most thrilling battles of the meet came in the 200 free, where Ethan Long took on Merritt Island’s Lucas Kravechenko. Thought the halfway point, Kravchenko led 47.6 to 47.9, but Long started to close the gap on the 3rd 50 to pull himself within a tenth of Kravchenko. They were stroke-for-stroke into the wall, but Long had the momentum to get his hand to the wall first, winning in 1:38.92 to Kravchenko’s 1:39.08.

Following that race, Long earned a silver with his 45.84 in the 100 free. Kravchenko went on to win a gold of his own in the 100 back. He was the only swimmer to break 50 seconds, touching in 49.43 ahead of Gribble (50.68).

Gulliver Prep’s Emily Cordovi secured back-to-back titles in the 100 fly, breaking 54 for the first time in 53.86 to come within half a second of the State Record. She has another year to go after the record, as she’s a junior this season, but the record is on notice as current record holder Jessica Nava swims at the 1A meet tomorrow. In addition to her 100 fly win, Cordovi took gold in the 100 back in 55.19.

Fellow Gulliver Prep swimmer Marcella Ruppert-Gomez finished 3rd in the 200 IM and 2nd in the 500 free last season, but this time she traded up for a pair of golds. In the 200 IM, she finished over 3 seconds ahead of the field in 2:06.53. Ruppert-Gomez went on to win the 500 free in 4:52.80.

Bayshore’s Ryley Ober recorded a winning double. She got the ball rolling in the 200 free, successfully defending her title with a 1:47.25 to win the race by 3 seconds. That marked her first ever swim under 1:48. She came back for the 100 free, once again finishing body lengths ahead in a personal best 50.39.

Additional Event Winners