Michigan Leads After Day 1 of B1G Pack the Pool

B1G Pack the Pool (Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Wisconsin)

Live Results

Day 1 Results

Day 1 Team Scores

Hosted by the University of Minnesota

Friday, November 3rd, and Saturday, November 4th

Dual Meet Format (kind of)

The University of Michigan showed dominance through depth in session one of the Pack the Pool B1G, hosted by the University of Minnesota, Friday evening. The meet, which pits four teams (women’s and men’s) against one another, is scored like a dual meet between all team, despite the apparent quadrangular competition.

Michigan holds the lead against all rivals on both the women’s and men’s sides of the meet after Friday night’s first session. Michigan star Siobhan Haughey took the 200 IM for the Wolverines in a blazing-fast 1:56.62, and later helped Michigan to a second-place finish in the 400 medley relay, anchoring in 48.17, easily the fastest freestyle time in the field, and the only freestyle split under the 49-second barrier.

Wisconsin’s Beata Nelson returned for Wisconsin to win the 200 fly in 1:58.01, though teammate and 2016 US Olympian Cierra Runge was noticeably absent from tonight’s competition.

Michigan was off to a fast start with wins in both the women’s and men’s 200 freestyle relays. For the women, Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey and Minnesota’s Zoe Avestruz both led off notching “B” standards in the 50 free, hitting the wall in 22.63 and 22.92, respectively. Michigan ultimately touched first in 1:30.80 to Minnesota’s 1:31.25.

The Michigan men were off to a fast start with a 19.80 from senior Paul Powers, the only flat-start sub-20 of the night. Minnesota’s Bowen Becker was close to breaking 20 on his lead-off leg, touching the wall in 20.02, also a solid “B” standard for the 50 free.

Haughey ran away with the women’s 200 IM, finishing in 1:56.62. Wisconsin’s Nelson touched second in 1:58.27, the only other swimmer to go sub-2:00, or sub-2:01, for that matter. Places 3 – 5 all went to Michigan, while Penn State got in for sixth, and Minnesota for seventh.

The men’s 200 IM was won by Michigan’s Evan White in a 1:46.99. Michigan sophomore Tommy Cope touched second in 1:48.52, while Wisconsin’s Griffin Back took third in 1:48.05. Minnesota’s Brian Poon was fourth in 1:49.05, bringing the “B” cut total for the event to four. Minnesota’s breaststroke ace Conner McHugh finished in 1:50.62, splitting an impressive 29.66 in the breaststroke, more than a full second faster than any other swimmer on that leg of the race.

McHugh went on to win the 200 breast in 1:56.79. Out fast in a 26.19 at the 50, McHugh built his lead in the middle 100 and finished strongly, splitting 30.99 on the final 50. Michigan’s Jacob Montague took second in 1:58.21, edging teammate Cope who touched third in 1:58.78.

The women’s 200 breast went to Minnesota’s Lindsey Kozelsky who won by exactly three seconds with a “B” cut time of 2:12.87. Michigan’s Miranda Tucker was second.

Remember when the Michigan men’s team included Vanderkaay after Vanderkaay after Vanderkaay, followed by one more Vanderkaay? Well, the Michigan women currently boast three of four DeLoof sisters–big sis and National Teamer Ali DeLoof graduated in 2016–and the trifecta showed up in Minneapolis Friday evening.

Catie DeLoof won the 100 freestyle in 49.73, out-splitting Wisconsin’s Emmy Sehmann by 3/10 on the final 25 to win by 17/100. The 100 was Catie’s second win of the night; between Haughey (lead-off) and Claire Maiocco (anchor), sisters Catie and Gabby DeLoof helped bring Michigan a victory in the 200 freestyle relay to begin the competition.

Michigan’s Paul Powers won the men’s 100 freestyle in 44.00, while Minnesota’s Bowen Becker took second in 44.54.

Michigan’s Felix Auboeck won the men’s 500 free, while fellow Wolverine Rose Bi won the women’s 500. Both Auboeck and Bi won their races by over five seconds. Auboeck finished in 4:21.34 and Bi finished in 4:41.26.

The men’s 100 backstroke went to Wisconsin freshman Matt Novinski in 48.04, while the women’s 100 back was won by Minnesota’s Tevyn Waddell in 53.25.

Finishing off the session Minnesota won the women’s 400 medley relay in a time of 3:37.95. The men’s 400 medley relay was won by Michigan in a time of 3:14.54.

Minnesota also went 1-2 and 4-5 on the women’s 1 meter, while the Gopher men went 1-2-4 on the men’s 3 meter.

Women’s Scores

Michigan 120.00 – 47.00 Wisconsin

Minnesota 100.00 – 67.00 Wisconsin

Michigan 97.00 – 70.00 Minnesota

Wisconsin 95.00 – 72.00 Penn State

Michigan 132.50 – 34.50 Penn State

Minnesota 102.00 – 65.00 Penn State

Men’s Scores

Michigan 127.00 – 40.00 Wisconsin

Minnesota 103.00 – 64.00 Wisconsin

Michigan 116.00 – 51.00 Minnesota

Wisconsin 95.00 – 72.00 Penn State

Michigan 128.00 – 39.00 Penn State

Minnesota 111.00 – 56.00 Penn State