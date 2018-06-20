Cordes, Katis, Chierighini Headline Diverse Contingent to Join Sergio Lopez at Virginia Tech

American record holder Kevin Cordes, Chuck Katis, and Brazilian record holder Marcelo Chierighini are among the group of elite post-grad swimmers that will follow Sergio Lopez to Virginia Tech in the coming months, Lopez confirmed to SwimSwam Tuesday.

Lopez was hired to replace head coach Ned Skinner in April, marking his return to head coaching after three years of serving under Brett Hawke at Auburn; Hawke resigned in March, and was replaced by Gary Taylor. Directly before he was at Auburn, Lopez spent two years in Singapore as the high performance coach of the Singapore Swimming Association. While there, Lopez coached Cordes, who followed him to Auburn.

Lopez officially began work at Virginia Tech on June 1st, and has been back-and-forth between his new gig and Auburn as finishes out swim camp contracts.

Cordes and Katis will arrive in Blacksburg around July 4th after finishing the current training camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. They will prepare for summer Nationals at Virginia Tech.

Chierighini, a Brazilian Auburn alum who has swum for Pinheiros thus far in his post-graduate career, will leave the team and join Lopez’s squad in January. He will train with Pinheiros until the move – notably, teammate Cesar Cielo has signaled that he will likely retire at the end of the year.

Shane Ryan, who swam collegiately at Penn State but represents Ireland internationally, will make the move after the 2018 European Championships in August.

Taiwan’s Wu Chung Feng is already training in Blacksburg, preparing for the Asian Games in August. Veteran Miguel Molina, 34, will also join Lopez in January.

Also currently on the Tiger Elite Racing team also are Luis Martinez (Guatemala), Hayle Black (Canada), Brea Roman (Jamaica) and Peter Holda (Hungary). Lopez added that other post-grad swimmers will likely join the squad in Blacksburg next year, and that assistant coach Tyler McGill will coach all remaining swimmers through their transitions off to their final meets with the team that was formerly called “Tiger Elite Racing,” which will also be renamed before next season.
It’s no surprise that loyalty to Lopez – who boasts Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel, Joseph Schooling, and Santo Condorelli among his past swimmers – is strong, and we already knew in terms of undergrads that SEC Freshman of the Year Hugo Gonzalez is transferring from Auburn to Virginia Tech to be with him.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Mike

So where will Lopez concentrate his efforts? Will these post grads get most of his attention or will he concentrate on bringing the college team to the top of the NCAA? If I am a swimmer and considering going to Virginia Tech I might want to have that conversation with him. Is it possible there are enough hours in the day to do both? Meehan has been able to do it at Stanford but lets face it Stanford has been recruiting and signing the best young swimmers in the country. Virginia Tech does not have that type of talent.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!