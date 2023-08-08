Converse University Unveils Inaugural Men’s Swimming Signing Class

Courtesy: Converse Athletics

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Converse University head swim coach Logan Simpson announces the first-ever men’s swim team signing class.

“We’ve been waiting for this one for a while!” Simpson said, “It’s always impressive when a group of athletes step up to start something special. We’ve got a great group of guys who are committed to building a strong team culture, working hard, swimming fast, and laying the foundation for a championship swim program. We have lofty goals and an audacious vision for both of our swim programs, for the men’s team that pursuit begins this year. I can’t wait to get started!”

Landon Duffie is the first signee in the history of the Converse men’s swimming program, Duffie comes to Converse from Mt. Pleasant, S.C. after a stellar career at Oceanside collegiate Academy, which included 2022 3A All-State honors in the 100 Butterfly and 100 backstroke. Duffie, also qualified for the state championship all four years of high school and was named captain prior to the 2022 season. Duffie left Oceanside with four school records and helped the team to a region championship. Outside of athletics, Duffie was a member of FCA and National Honor Society.

Chirs Feuers is the second-ever men’s signee, who hails from Bluffton, S.C. While at May River, Feuers qualified for the 2022 South Carolina 4A State Championship meet in the 100 breaststroke and the 100 Butterfly events. Feuers was also a stand out swimmer for Bluffton’s FINS swim team. Outside of athletics, Feuers was a member of Beta Club at May River high school.

Ben Huston is from Mt. Pleasant, S.C. and was a star on the Oceanside Collegiate Academy swim team. Huston qualified for the 3A State Championships every year of his prep career and grabbed a pair of top-8 finishes at the 2022 SCHSL Championships. Huston, also scored two top-15 finishes at the SC Senior State Championships last summer, while representing SCSC.

Micah Lesley is from Belton, S.C. and competed for Wren high school. Lesley, was a team captain and a two-time state qualifier. Lesley, also competed on the Anderson Area YMCA Makos swim team, where he was a regional and state qualifier.

Kirill Lyzhin is from Kingwood, Texas, where he competed for Kingwood high school. Lyzhin, also competed for Blue Tide Aquatics and Grande Prairie Piranhas swim team. In the Senior Gulf Championships, Lyzhin won the 400 IM relay and finished second in the 500 free and third in the 1,000 free. He was also a TISCA finalist in the 500 yard free event. At the Summer Gulf Championships, he won the 200 LCM Back, finished second in the 400 LCM IM and in the 100 Back. For the Grande Prairie Piranhas, set club youth records in the 200 free, 50 back, 100 back and 200 back events.

Keith Rogers is from Wilton Manors, Fla., where he was a stand out swimmer and water polo player at Fort Lauderdale high school. Rogers is a three-time Florida high school state championship qualifier. As a team captain, Rogers anchored the FLHS’s 200 free relay team that finished fifth at the 2022 FHSAA 4A State Championship meet. Rogers, also earned All-Broward County honors for the FLHS Water Polo team and he competes in track and field.

Jonathan Santibanez originally from Puebla, Mexico, Santibanez swam at Barton Community College last season. Santibanez had a standout career at the JUCO level, earning a spot as a finalist in the 50 breaststroke at the 2022 NJCAA Nationals. Santibanez qualified frot he 2021 NAIA National Championship Meet while representing Williams Baptist University.

Manny Schlictmann is from Rutherfordton, N.C., where he was a three-sport athlete at Thomas Jefferson classical Academy. Schlictmann was a two-year captain of both the baseball and swim teams and a one-year captain for the soccer team. On the swim team, Schlictmann earned the leadership award, coaches award and the most improved award. Schlictmann, also helped the team to a conference championship during the 2022-23 season and qualified for regionals in the 100-breaststroke event.

Henry Winstead is from Charleston, S.C. and was a four-year standout for the South Carolina Swim Club and Goose Creek high school. Winstead won the Region 6A 200 Freestyle Championship and was both a 200 and 500 state qualifier. A four-year team captain and two-time MVP at his high school, Winstead also helped the SC Swim Club to a Men’s State Championship SCY and the State Championship LCM. Outside of athletics, was a member of National Beta Club and the Student Lighthouse team. Was a four year member of the Principles honor roll, finished seventh in the National Beta Convention Engineering and placed second and third in the State Beta Convention.

Cameron Leverette is from Rutherfordton, N.C., where he was a standout for Chase high school. A freestyle specialist, Cameron qualified for the North Carolina 1A/2A State Championships as a senior, where he anchored two relays for the Trojans, including a top-16 finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

Louis Milczynski is from Montauban France and is transferring in from Barton Community College. At JUCO National, Milczynski notched “A” Finals appearances in the 50 breaststroke and the 100 IM, while turning in a “B” Finals performance in the 50 Freestyle and competing as an integral part of Barton’s relays. He was instrumental in securing a fourth place team finish at JUCO Nationals for BCC.

For all the latest news and information on the Converse University swim program, log onto govalkyries.com today.