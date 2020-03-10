Connecticut Cancels State Championships in Boys Swimming, 3 Other Sports

Youth swim meets across the United States have begun to fall as the latest cancellation victims of the coronavirus.

Earlier today, Junior Olympic championship meets in Southern California, Pacific Coast, and Potomac Valley Swimming LSCs were all cancelled, and now the first announced cancellation of a high school state championship meet has also been announced.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), the governing body for high school sports in the state of Connecticut, has cancelled all of its remaining winter sports championships.

Announcement Video:

Glenn Lungarini, the head of the CIAC, said at a press conference on Tuesday that different schools and districts have communicated different levels of restrictions on public gatherings, including several venues that have said they could no longer host events.

“The CIAC, again with always placing the interest of our students first, feel at this time that the best use of membership’s time is to focus on the educational needs of our students. There are a lot of unknowns that still exist about COVID-19 within Connecticut. This has just begun here, and so we don’t know exactly how far this will spread. But when we consider the best action that we can take to address the needs of our schools, we feel that we should give them the opportunity at this point to focus on the educational needs of our students.”

The state of Connecticut has two confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, and local news reports on Tuesday afternoon say that Governor Ned Lamont will declare both a public health emergency and a civil preparedness emergency in response.

While the Connecticut girls’ swimming & diving state champions were held in the fall, the boys’ championships were scheduled to be held over the next 2 weekends, starting with the divisional state championships this weekend and followed by the open state championship on March 19th (diving) and 21st (swimming). Greenwich High School are the defending Class LL and Open champions.

Also being cancelled will be remainder of the boys’ basketball state tournament, the remainder of the girls’ basketball state tournament, and the remainder of the boys ice hockey state tournament. Other winter sports, including wrestling, boys indoor track, and girls gymnastics, have already concluded their championship events.