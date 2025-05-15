New in Commit: Universal Add Button







Courtesy of Commit Swimming, a SwimSwam partner

New Feature: Universal Add Button

What is the universal add button?

It’s pretty simple – this new button allows you to create “things” from any screen.

Why did we build this feature?

We are always looking for ways to improve the Commit Swimming product. As we’ve grown in our feature-set, it became clear that users would benefit from a button like this to create a variety of different things within Commit from any screen. It speeds up coach and team admin workflows.

How do you use this feature in Commit?

1. See the “+ New” button in your left side menu…

2. Click it and then a list of things you can “create” appears 🙂

Commit Swimming, originally known for its workout management software, now has swim team management software designed to replace TeamUnify for your club.

Commit Swimming is the fresh team management software your swim club needs today. Hundreds of teams have already made the switch off of old software and upgraded their club to Commit Swimming. And clubs who have made the switch absolutely love their decision:

“Commit Swimming is the best team management software out there. I have tried SwimTopia, TeamUnify and Active. Commit is better and offers everything you need.”

Schedule a Commit Swimming Team Management Demo Watch The 90-second Demo Video

Ready to onboard you now

First-class onboarding and service

Migrating swim clubs off of TeamUnify every week

4 Reasons for your swim team to switch to Commit Swimming

ONE – PEOPLE WHO CARE

“Thank you for taking the time to make and send that video! Wow. We’ve never had such great support.”

You will receive support from people who care about you and your club with the Commit. If you don’t currently get this with your current team management software company, with Commit’s team management software, you will. A big reason for why Commit sticks with swim coaches and clubs like you is because they know they can reach out with a question and feel supported on the other end.

TWO – SIMPLE TO USE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES

“It is user-friendly:-). I am enjoying using Commit Swimming.”

You might currently use different team management software and think that it works fine. Or maybe you feel that it’s old, clunky, bloated with features not used, and hard to find what you need. No matter what your opinion is of your current swim team software, you will be amazed with the simplicity and power of the Commit Swimming. Clubs using other team management software often switch to Commit and note its simplicity and time savings compared to other options out there. You will get the same simplicity and usability you have come to expect from Commit’s workout manager.

THREE – BE A PART OF THE FUTURE

“This just feels so much more modern.”

Maybe you think that your current team management software “works” and everyone “knows how to use it”. This might be true. And still, you know in the back of your head that there’s no way you will be using this software to manage your swim team in 10 years. When you migrate to Commit Swimming, you will immediately notice that Commit’s software is different. It feels newer and is built to last into the future. Commit, as a company, prides itself on being focused on 2 things: 1. The customer and 2. The product. This means that the only thing more important to us than making the product great, is serving you, the customer. Commit Swimming is modern, easy to use, and will stay that way.

FOUR – AMAZING SERVICE

“Commit’s IT & customer support has been incredible!”

Not only will the technology be simple to use for you and for your families, but you will also notice incredible service from us. We hear from coaches and parents like you that your current service isn’t great. You have to deal with bugs that don’t get fixed, features that are promised and never happen. You often get replies from support reps but rarely feel like your problem is resolved fully. You will finally get the customer support you deserve and pay for with the Commit.

Upgrade Your Team Management Software: What are your next steps?

Commit Swimming is currently being used by swim teams around the world. And we are ready to bring your club on today! To get started, Schedule a Demo. Or click the button below to learn more about Commit.

Ready to onboard you now

First-class onboarding and service

Migrating swim clubs off of TeamUnify or Active Swim Manager

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming.

Contact Commit anytime at [email protected].