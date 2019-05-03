Comerford, Bilquist, & Apple on Being Newly Minted Pros (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Meet page

At the TYR Derby Pro, 16 of the worlds best males and females gathered for 1 event: a 50 free shoot-out. After each round, swimming announcer extraordinaire Sam Kendricks spoke with each athlete about where they are in their training. For quite a few athletes, this also included having just wrapped up their collegiate careers in the NCAA, and what the future holds for them moving forward in the sport as professionals.