Irvine Novaquatic’s Parker Mallough Commits to Grinnell College

Parker Mallough, a senior at Northwood High School in Irvine, California, has recently announced his commitment to Division III Grinnell College. Mallough will join Grinnell’s class of 2023 as a double major in economics and political science. He swims club for Irvine Novaquatics.

Mallough says that he chose Grinnell because of the facilities, coaches, and the high-level of education that Grinnell offers. A specialist in distance freestyle, Mallough placed 11th in the 1500 freestyle (17:28.54 LCM) at the 2018 CA Southern California Swimming Mission Viejo Summer Junior Olympics.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Grinnell College for the class of 2023! The moment I stepped on campus, I felt like I belonged to a team that was dedicated to pursuing excellence both in and out of the pool. I feel so blessed to be able to continue swimming for another four years in the sport that has given so much to me. Also, a special shout-out to coach Alex Nieto for the last four amazing years and for helping me to achieve my goals. I can’t wait to be a Pioneer!”

At Grinnell, Mallough will be swimming distance freestyle events under coaches Erin Hurley and Tim Hammond. These coaches led Grinnell to their 4th consecutive victory at the Midwest Conference Swimming and Diving Championships last season.

Mallough’s best time in his best event, the 500 free, would have put him just outside of A Finals at the Midwest Conference Championships this season. He would have placed 3rd on the team as part of a young distance group behind Grinnell’s sophomores Paul Cover (4:50.02) and Kyle Dixon-Anderson (4:51.58).

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:52.40

500 freestyle 4:53.83

1,000 freestyle 10:07.63

1650 free – 17:49.75

