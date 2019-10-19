Colwell, LaGrand Lead Oakland Past Toledo

Oakland at Toledo

Oct. 19, 2019

Toledo, Ohio

Oakland def. Toledo 174-126

Results

Courtesy: Oakland Athletics

TOLEDO — Katie Colwell and Susan LaGrand recorded a combined six first place finishes Friday night as the Oakland women’s swimming and diving team defeated Toledo, 174-126 from the UT Recreation Center Pool.

Colwell swam to first place finishes in the 50 free (24.17), 100 free (52.00), 200 medley relay (1:44.37) and 400 free relay (3:30.27).

LaGrand went a perfect four of four racing to the top spot in the 200 medley relay (1:44.37) and 400 free relay (3:30.27) in addition to the 200 free (1:53.57) and 200 backstroke (2:00.26).

Teammates Grace Shinske and Sydney McDowell were members of the 200 medley relay team, while Shinske also finished first in the 100 backstroke.

In the 400 freestyle relay, Colwell and LaGrand were joined by Kirstyn Abbasse and Sohvi Nenonen.

The men’s and women’s squads are back in the pool Friday, Oct. 25 at Matthaei Natatorium.

Courtesy: Toledo Athletics

TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo women’s swimming and diving team had an outstanding performance against Oakland University on Friday night but fell to the Golden Grizzlies, 174-126.

“The team had very impressive races and dives tonight against a tough opponent,” said interim head coach Brie Globig. “We were extremely happy with our performances and are ready to keep working hard for more improvement. It was an amazing start to the season, and we can’t wait to see how we do tomorrow.”

Senior Duda Sales was a force in the pool, earning two individual wins and swimming the butterfly portion of the second-place 200 medley relay team. Alongside teammates Ashley Jeffreys, Bec Welke and Lisa Eriksson, the team swam a 1:44.76 in the relay, touching the wall less than a second behind Oakland’s “A” team.

Freshmen Lisa Lohner and Lauren Kilgore added a win of their own to their resumes. Lohner started the individual events off with a win in the 1000 freestyle. She also placed second in the 500 freestyle later in the meet. Kilgore took first in the 400 IM, touching the wall in 4:29.30. Senior Bec Welke took first in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:04.58.

The Rockets will compete at Youngstown State on Saturday, Oct. 19. The meet is set to begin at 3:00 p.m.