Colorado State Promotes Lisa Ginder From Assistant to Associate Head Coach

Ginder Promoted to Associate Head Coach

Fifth-year assistant has bolstered distance performance

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As Lisa Ginder heads into her fifth season as a member of the Colorado State women’s swimming and diving program, she will do so with a new title – associate head coach – head coach Christopher Woodard announced on Friday.

Ginder joined the staff in July of 2019, serving as the team’s recruiting coordinator while focusing her duties on deck to the distance crew. Her impact can be seen in the program’s record book.

Four swimmers have broken into the top-10 times for CSU in both the 500-yard freestyle and the 200 butterfly, while there have been three entries each in the 1,000 free and 400 individual medley. Two of her crew have broken into the 1,650 free. Maya White, entering her junior year, is currently ranked in the top four in four separate events, ranking second in the 5,00, 1,000 and 1,650 frees, as well as fourth in the 400 IM. Emily Chorpening has entered the top three at the school in the 500, 1,000 and 1,650 frees. At the 2023 Mountain West Championships, Amanda Hoffman broke the school record in the 200 butterfly (1:57.07) and Erin Dawson continued her resurgence by breaking into the top four in both individual medleys.

Colorado State enters the upcoming season with a 23-dual meet unbeaten streak.

“Lisa is simply one of the best young coaches in the nation. Her addition to our staff in 2019 led to our resurgence as a regional power,” Woodard said. “Her ability to relate to and inspire young women is outstanding and has a direct correlation with our recent unbeaten streak. Her elevation is not only indicative of her past performance, but also of her future ambitions. We’re so glad she is remaining with the Rams for another great season ahead!”

The former 500 free record holder at Denver, Ginder came to Fort Collins after a three-year stint at Fordham, where she helped the program achieve the resetting of 25 school records.

