Colorado Springs Age Group Coach Luke Schumm Hospitalized

Colorado swim coach Luke Schumm underwent emergency back surgery last week to train a condition named cauda equina syndrom, or spinal cord compression. Schumm has been the head age group coach of the Colorado Springs Swim Team since 2012 and was named the 2015 Colorado Swimming Age Group Coach of the Year.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in his benefit, Schumm now faces ‘several months’ of intensive rehab ‘in hopes that he will regain full function of his legs,’ among other long-term possible health impacts.

Cauda equina syndrome (CES) is a condition that occurs when the bundle of nerves below the end of the spinal cord, known as the cauda equina, is damaged. The National Institutes of Help classify the disorder as a ‘rare disease,