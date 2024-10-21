College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 23-29

The final weekend of October dual meets is here and it has been a fun one so far. Highlighting this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Arizona State and NC State.

Arizona State is coming off of a National Championship on the men’s side and are currently ranked #7 on the men’s side. The NC State men are ranked #5 while the women are ranked #7. The meet will feature a SwimSwam takeover from Arizona State on Thursday when they travel along with the meet on Friday and Saturday.

Last year, NC State traveled to ASU for an October dual meet and the NC State women won 169.5-130.5 while the Arizona State men won 186.5-113.5. Ilya Kharun will be a big name to watch after already swimming a 1:39.47 in the 200 fly this season, about a second off his winning time from NCAAs this past March.

