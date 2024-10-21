College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 23-29

The final weekend of October dual meets is here and it has been a fun one so far. Highlighting this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Arizona State and NC State.
Arizona State is coming off of a National Championship on the men’s side and are currently ranked #7 on the men’s side. The NC State men are ranked #5 while the women are ranked #7. The meet will feature a SwimSwam takeover from Arizona State on Thursday when they travel along with the meet on Friday and Saturday.
Last year, NC State traveled to ASU for an October dual meet and the NC State women won 169.5-130.5 while the Arizona State men won 186.5-113.5. Ilya Kharun will be a big name to watch after already swimming a 1:39.47 in the 200 fly this season, about a second off his winning time from NCAAs this past March.
SwimSwam September Power Rankings
Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.
Bold indicates a meet with a team ranked in the top 25
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Davidson, VMI, UNC Asheville
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Little Rock, Henderson State, St. Louis
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Army vs Boston College
|10/25
|Y
|Y
|Duke vs South Carolina
|10/25
|Y
|Y
|NC State vs ASU
|10/25-10/26
|Y
|Y
|Miami, Rutgers, SMU
|10/25
|Y
|UNC vs Auburn
|10/25
|Y
|Y
|UNC vs South Carolina
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Penn State vs Pitt
|10/25-26
|y
|y
|Bucknell Fall Invite (Bucknell, Binghamton, Seton Hall,
|10/26
|y
|y
|Central Connecticut vs New Hampshire
|10/25-26
|y
|East Carolina vs Campbell
|10/25
|y
|Liberty, James Madison, East Carolina (diving only)
|10/26
|y
|Texas Christian vs SMU
|10/25
|y
|Holy Cross v Iona
|10/25
|y
|y
|Providence v. Iona
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Wyoming vs.Colorado Mesa
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Northern Colorado vs New Mexico State
|10/25
|Y
|New Mexico State vs Colorado Mines
|10/24
|Y
|Indiana vs Notre Dame (diving only)
|10/23
|Y
|Y
|Ohio State vs Denison
|10/25
|Y
|Y
|Purdue vs Missouri
|10/25
|Y
|Y
|Lynn vs Rutgers NB
|10/26
|Y
|Illinois Urbana, Vanderbilt, Indiana State
|10/25-26
|Y
|Nebraska vs Iowa State
|10/25
|Y
|Texas A&M vs. Houston
|10/24
|Y
|Kentucky vs West Virginia
|10/25
|Y
|Y
|Tennessee vs Louisville
|10/24
|Y
|Y
|Army vs. BU
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Delaware vs Yale
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Colgate vs. Le Moyne
|10/25
|Y
|Y
|Colgate vs. Lafayette
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo
|10/26
|Y
|Georgetown vs. Villanova
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Xavier vs. Denison
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|James Madison vs. Liberty
|10/26
|Y
|MIT vs. Harvard vs, Northeastern
|10/25
|Y
|Thomas Murphy Invitational (Loyola MD, Towson
|10/25-10/27
|Y
|Y
|University Incarnate Word vs Northern Texas
|10/26
|Y
|Omaha v Augustana
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|St. Thomas v St. Ambrose
|10/25
|Y
|Old Dominion vs Gardner-Webb
|10/26
|y
|y
|Valparaiso vs Green Bay
|10/26
|y
|y
|Fairfield vs Monmouth
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Canisius vs. SUNY Geneso
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Southern Illinois vs Illinois Chicago
|10/26
|y
|y
|Green Bay, Milwaukee, IU Indy
|10/25
|y
|William & Mary vs Johns Hopkins
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Stony Brook vs Sacred Heart
|10/26
|Y
|Marist vs Rider
|10/26
|Y
|Y
|Augustana College vs Monmouth
|10/25
|Y
|y
|Niagara vs Youngstown State
|10/26
|y
|y
|Saint Peters vs Manhattan
|10/26
|y
|Missouri St vs Drury
|10/25-26
|y
|y
|Evansville vs McKendree
|10/26
|y
|y
|San Diego, Caltech, California Baptist
|10/26
|y
|y
|UC Santa Cruz vs Pacific
|10/26
|y
|y
|Nevada vs Fresno State
|10/26
|y
|Arizona vs Utah
|10/25-26
|y
|y
|Pepperdine vs Westmont
|10/26
|y
|Kansas vs South Dakota
|10/25-26
|y
|y
|Southern Indiana vs Bellarmine
|10/26
|y
|y
|Hawaii vs Grand Canyon
|10/25-26
|y
|y
Best meets this week: Wolfpack at ASU and Vols/Lady Vols at the L
Missing Univ of Florida and Rollins @ Tampa Fri Oct 25
missing UCSD Women v. UC Davis 10/26
Thanks, will get it added!