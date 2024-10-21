Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 23-29

Comments: 4

The final weekend of October dual meets is here and it has been a fun one so far. Highlighting this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Arizona State and NC State.

Arizona State is coming off of a National Championship on the men’s side and are currently ranked #7 on the men’s side. The NC State men are ranked #5 while the women are ranked #7. The meet will feature a SwimSwam takeover from Arizona State on Thursday when they travel along with the meet on Friday and Saturday.

Last year, NC State traveled to ASU for an October dual meet and the NC State women won 169.5-130.5 while the Arizona State men won 186.5-113.5. Ilya Kharun will be a big name to watch after already swimming a 1:39.47 in the 200 fly this season, about a second off his winning time from NCAAs this past March.

SwimSwam September Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Bold indicates a meet with a team ranked in the top 25

Meet Date Men Women
Davidson, VMI, UNC Asheville 10/26 Y Y
Little Rock, Henderson State, St. Louis 10/26 Y Y
Army vs Boston College 10/25 Y Y
Duke vs South Carolina 10/25 Y Y
NC State vs ASU 10/25-10/26 Y Y
Miami, Rutgers, SMU 10/25 Y
UNC vs Auburn 10/25 Y Y
UNC vs South Carolina 10/26 Y Y
Penn State vs Pitt 10/25-26 y y
Bucknell Fall Invite (Bucknell, Binghamton, Seton Hall, 10/26 y y
Central Connecticut vs New Hampshire 10/25-26 y
East Carolina vs Campbell 10/25 y
Liberty, James Madison, East Carolina (diving only) 10/26 y
Texas Christian vs SMU 10/25 y
Holy Cross v Iona 10/25 y y
Providence v. Iona 10/26 Y Y
Wyoming vs.Colorado Mesa 10/26 Y Y
Northern Colorado vs New Mexico State 10/25 Y
New Mexico State vs Colorado Mines 10/24 Y
Indiana vs Notre Dame (diving only) 10/23 Y Y
Ohio State vs Denison 10/25 Y Y
Purdue vs Missouri 10/25 Y Y
Lynn vs Rutgers NB 10/26 Y
Illinois Urbana, Vanderbilt, Indiana State 10/25-26 Y
Nebraska vs Iowa State 10/25 Y
Texas A&M vs. Houston 10/24 Y
Kentucky vs West Virginia 10/25 Y Y
Tennessee vs Louisville 10/24 Y Y
Army vs. BU 10/26 Y Y
Delaware vs Yale 10/26 Y Y
Colgate vs. Le Moyne 10/25 Y Y
Colgate vs. Lafayette 10/26 Y Y
Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo 10/26 Y
Georgetown vs. Villanova 10/26 Y Y
Xavier vs. Denison 10/26 Y Y
James Madison vs. Liberty 10/26 Y
MIT vs. Harvard vs, Northeastern 10/25 Y
Thomas Murphy Invitational (Loyola MD, Towson 10/25-10/27 Y Y
University Incarnate Word vs Northern Texas 10/26 Y
Omaha v Augustana 10/26 Y Y
St. Thomas v St. Ambrose 10/25 Y
Old Dominion vs Gardner-Webb 10/26 y y
Valparaiso vs Green Bay 10/26 y y
Fairfield vs Monmouth 10/26 Y Y
Canisius vs. SUNY Geneso 10/26 Y Y
Southern Illinois vs Illinois Chicago 10/26 y y
Green Bay, Milwaukee, IU Indy 10/25 y
William & Mary vs Johns Hopkins 10/26 Y Y
Stony Brook vs Sacred Heart 10/26 Y
Marist vs Rider 10/26 Y Y
Augustana College vs Monmouth 10/25 Y y
Niagara vs Youngstown State 10/26 y y
Saint Peters vs Manhattan 10/26 y
Missouri St vs Drury 10/25-26 y y
Evansville vs McKendree 10/26 y y
San Diego, Caltech, California Baptist 10/26 y y
UC Santa Cruz vs Pacific 10/26 y y
Nevada vs Fresno State 10/26 y
Arizona vs Utah 10/25-26 y y
Pepperdine vs Westmont 10/26 y
Kansas vs South Dakota 10/25-26 y y
Southern Indiana vs Bellarmine 10/26 y y
Hawaii vs Grand Canyon 10/25-26 y y

4
MigBike
6 hours ago

Best meets this week: Wolfpack at ASU and Vols/Lady Vols at the L

DrSwimPhil
6 hours ago

Missing Univ of Florida and Rollins @ Tampa Fri Oct 25

UCSD
7 hours ago

missing UCSD Women v. UC Davis 10/26

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  UCSD
7 hours ago

Thanks, will get it added!

