College Swimming Weekly Preview: February 20-27

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw

February 19th, 2024

The final dual meet of the season is here as the Cal and Stanford men will face off on Saturday. Notably, the two women’s teams competed this past weekend as Cal won 155.5-145.5. The Cal men were ranked #2 while Stanford was ranked #8 in SwimSwam’s January Power Rankings.

Full SwimSwam Power Rankings:

There are 13 conference meets going on this weekend. Each of their previews are linked below.

Meet Date Men Women
ACC Championships (Men) (Women) 2/20-2/24 X X
SEC Championships (Men) (Women) 2/20-2/24 X X
Women’s Big Ten Championships 2/21-2/24 X
Patriot League Championships 2/21-2/24 X X
Atlantic-10 Championships 2/21-2/24 X X
MVC Championships 2/21-2/24 X
American Athletic Conference Championships 2/22-2/25 X
Mountain West Championships 2/21-2/24 X
Summit League Championships 2/21-2/24 X X
ASUN Championships 2/21-2/24 X X
NEC Championships 2/20-2/24 X X
Women’s Ivy League Championships 2/21-2/24 X
MPSF Championships 2/21-2/24 X X
Cal vs. Stanford 2/24 X

