You know what one of the worst things about swimming is? Something that ranks almost as high up as jumping into the pool for warm-up at 5 a.m.? Well, I’m sure you’ve probably already guessed it because it was right there in the name of the article, but you are right. One of the worst things about swimming is cold pool decks. Unlike our favorite ice queen, being cold on the pool deck is something that I just can’t seem to “Let It Go .”

With winter coming, and as much swimming as possible moving outside, tons of swimmers are on the verge of experiencing these awful moments on cold pool decks.

Here are a few things that I, a person that hates to be cold, did to try to survive these wintry tundras:

. When the deck is freezing, you do not want to let your feet get cold, so keep those shoes on for as long as possible. Go on and put your cap and goggles on while your coach is explaining the workout. Then, keep an eye on the clock so you can quickly kick off your shoes on the 45 and dive in by the top. Get your towel ready – You need to be strategic about where your towel is in your bag. Trust me on this, even if it means that before diving in for practice you need to be cold for an extra 30 seconds to stuff your parka into the bottom of your bottomless pit of a swim bag while pulling your towel to the top. You will thank me when you have easy access to your towel while your teammates around you are turning into icicles after practice.

– This one especially goes out to all y’all who will be swimming outside all through Christmas training. I’ve been on my fair share of winter training trips, and I know that even in South Florida it can get cold on a pool deck in January. Sometimes in these outdoor pools, the locker room is a little further away. In order to minimize the time spent getting out of the pool and making it to the warm oasis that is the locker room, you must mentally prepare your route. Pack up your gear in your mesh bag before you get out of the water, set your sights on your swim bag, and then GO GO GO! I am certainly not telling you to run on a pool deck, I was a lifeguard for 5 years, but I am telling you to walk quickly and with purpose. Work a little harder- Sometimes with a cold pool deck comes a cold pool. I don’t want to hear anyone complain about how the water is too cold, that just means you probably should be working a little bit harder. There is one big exception to this, and that is if your pool heater breaks in the middle of winter and the water temperature drops to 72 degrees. Speaking from experience, that was a whole new level of cold. *shivers*

Having to experience a cold pool deck is just a part of life when it comes to being a swimmer, and it all is worth it when you splash into that warm water for your next race. As I am definitely not in agreement with Elsa on the level of bothersome that the cold is , I spent years perfecting my response to a cold pool deck. Hopefully this will help you too.

Bonus Tip: Toss on a beanie before walking outside after practice in the winter. You do NOT want your hair to freeze.