Daily Swim Coach Workout #312

by Dan Dingman 0

December 20th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up:
    300 yoyo
    4×100 @ 2:00 IM order (25 kick/50 drill/25 swim)

Skills and Drills: keep the strokes LOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNGGGGGGGG
    4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm fly/evens- left arm fly
    4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm back/evens- left arm back
    4×25 @ :30 breast 3 sec. glide
    4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm free/evens- left arm free

Pull Work:
    4×100 @ 1:40 odds- free/evens- choice (50 pull/50 swim)

IM work: Repeat 4x
    1×150 @ 2:45 free 100 swim/50 kick w/board
    4×75 FAST @ 1:30 25 fly/25 back/25 breast (< or = to 100 IM PB)

200 warm down

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Yoyo- You’re on your own. Work on whatever skills you want with whatever equipment you want.


Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

