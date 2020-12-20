Daily Swim Coach Workout #312

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up:
300 yoyo
4×100 @ 2:00 IM order (25 kick/50 drill/25 swim)
Skills and Drills: keep the strokes LOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNGGGGGGGG
4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm fly/evens- left arm fly
4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm back/evens- left arm back
4×25 @ :30 breast 3 sec. glide
4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm free/evens- left arm free
Pull Work:
4×100 @ 1:40 odds- free/evens- choice (50 pull/50 swim)
IM work: Repeat 4x
1×150 @ 2:45 free 100 swim/50 kick w/board
4×75 FAST @ 1:30 25 fly/25 back/25 breast (< or = to 100 IM PB)
200 warm down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Yoyo- You’re on your own. Work on whatever skills you want with whatever equipment you want.
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.