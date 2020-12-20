Daily Swim Coach Workout #312

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up:

300 yoyo

4×100 @ 2:00 IM order (25 kick/50 drill/25 swim)

Skills and Drills: keep the strokes LOOOOOOOONNNNNNNNGGGGGGGG

4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm fly/evens- left arm fly

4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm back/evens- left arm back

4×25 @ :30 breast 3 sec. glide

4×25 @ :30 odds- right arm free/evens- left arm free

Pull Work:

4×100 @ 1:40 odds- free/evens- choice (50 pull/50 swim)

IM work: Repeat 4x

1×150 @ 2:45 free 100 swim/50 kick w/board

4×75 FAST @ 1:30 25 fly/25 back/25 breast (< or = to 100 IM PB)

200 warm down