Cody Simpson Clocks 51.80 100 Fly At NSW State Age Championships

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES SENIOR STATE AGE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, December 10th – Saturday, December 16th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM (50m)

Start Lists

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023-24 NSW Senior State Age Championships

Immediately following his 100m butterfly victory at the Queensland Championships, 26-year-old Cody Simpson traveled to the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center to race at the New South Wales Senior State Age Championships.

Simpson won the 100m fly in Queensland in a time of 51.67 a new lifetime best. It matched the Olympic Qualification Time needed for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, although he’ll need to repeat that type of effort at the Aussie Trials to ultimately be selected for the squad.

At these NSW Championships, Simpson produced an effort just slightly off that mark, getting to the wall in 51.80 for the gold. Shaun Champion scored silver in 52.39 while Joseph Hamson rounded out the podium in 52.69.

Simpson was also entered in the 50m free here but he wound up not swimming the event.

Simpson ranks as the 13th-fastest performer in the world this season in the 100m fly and is the #2 Australian. Matt Temple fired off an unofficial national record of 50.25 yesterday at a time trial to cement his position as the man to beat at next year’s Australian World Trials.

Ben Armbruster represents another obstacle to Simpson’s potential path to Paris, with the 21-year-old matching the former pop star’s PB of 51.67 he produced at the Berlin stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup.

Jesse Coleman is another contender for the 2nd slot on the Aussie Olympic roster in the 1fly, posting a personal best of 51.66 at this year’s Pro Swim Championships.

Multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers has been as fast as 51.37 in the 100m fly, a mark he put up in 2020. Since then, the speedster has logged two other sub-52-second results, including 51.67 at the 2022 Australian Championships and 51.61 at this year’s World Trials.

Both Chalmers and Simpson were entered in the 100m fly at last year’s Commonwealth Games. Simpson ultimately placed 5th in 52.06 while Chalmers wound up not contesting the race.