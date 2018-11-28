Cody Miller Won’t Swim Winter Nationals, Focused on Pro-Am, Per Vlog

Olympic medalist Cody Miller won’t swim the 2018 U.S. Winter Nationals according to his latest vlog and podcast.

Miller, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 100 breaststroke at the Rio Olympics, appears on the psych sheets, but hasn’t competed since the summer. Miller says in his latest vlog that he’s been dealing with knee injuries that have hung on this fall. He mentions in both the vlog and his latest podcast that he will focus on a return to competition at the Texas Pro-Am in Dallas. That meet is two weeks after this week’s Winter Nationals, and will be swum in short course yards.

Miller also mentions in his vlog that he’s still planning to compete at the Pan American Games, which he qualified for last summer. His absence at Winter Nationals breaks up what could have been outstanding races between veteran national teamers and potential Pan Ams teammates in the breaststrokes: still competing (that we know of) are Kevin Cordes and Nic Fink.

You can check out Miller’s vlog below. He talks about his December competition plans at about the 7:14 mark. He also talks about his injuries about 20 minutes into his most recent episode of “Cody Miller’s Podcast,” and mentions his upcoming competition plans about 8 minutes in.