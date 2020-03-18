Cody Miller Gives His Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic in New Vlog

One of the most active swim related channels on YouTube featuring Indiana alumnus and Olympic breaststroker Cody Miller finally gave his own personal update on the coronavirus.

Miller posted a vlog this Wednesday morning featuring the Indiana swim team showing their facility still open. The rest of Indiana University’s campus is shut down while the team still continues to practice.

At the beginning of the video, it features normal Miller content with teammates Lily King and Gary Kostbade in the middle of practice. Of course light humor was thrown in throughout to in context of the current international health pandemic.

During the video, which was time-stamped last Thursday, March 12th, the whole team got the announcement about the 2020 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, with both Men’s and Women’s meets being cancelled.

“The energy on the pool deck is very weird right now”, said Miller as the team began to get out of the pool after finishing practice.

Back at home the conversation switched to a much more personal discussion about the meet cancellations and the question of will they continue to have the Olympics.

“I am completely devastated for not just my teammates but the swimmers across the country especially the seniors,” said Miller, “It was their last year and they were robbed of the opportunity to have their final meet.” He talks about seniors Mohamed Hassan and Cassandra Jernberg losing their senior NCAA Championships.

Miller touched on how this goes beyond just swimming and has impacted many other sporting events and careers. This brings up the concerns about whether they will still have the Olympics, talking about how Egyptian swimmers Marwan and Youssef El-Kamash on his team have had their own trials canceled.

Miller knows that he is on track and has put in the work to make the Olympic team, knowing that himself would be devastated for cancellation. He would be more devastated for his teammates such as Annie Lazor, not to be able to get a chance to qualify and step on that stage for the first time.

“For her (Lazor) not to get the opportunity breaks my heart more than anything,” explains Miller.

“I honestly don’t know,” said Miller at the end of the video referring to whether the Olympics will be postponed or cancelled. He explains that if cancelled, it’s because it is the right thing to do and he is going to still continue training as if it’s still happening.

The IOC gave an update yesterday that they are still fully committed to the Olympics. Cody Miller‘s home club team Sandpipers of Nevada just recently suspended operations, much like other club teams in the U.S., due to COVID-19.