Cody Miller Daily Vlogs #3: Speed & Power Wednesdays

The 3rd day of Cody Miller‘s week-long series of daily training vlogs is live, and Wednesday is Speed & Power day for the Hoosiers.

Today’s cameo comes from Indiana assistant coach Mark Hill, who ran Miller through his Wednesday morning power workout. Miller expands upon Hill and what he thinks makes a good coach.

As for the workout, on Wednesdays, Miller only does 1 pool workout and a weights workout in the afternoon. He talks about how Hill kept changing the set and that helped keep the set fresh and keep him engaged. The formally-written workout is below the video, but check around the 3:30 mark for Miller to explain some tweaks they made.

He also details a cool system that Indiana has installed that uses cameras and iPads to measure the speed, velocity, and power of squats, presses, etc. to give athletes even more precise data about their weight workouts.

Catch up on prior days here:

WARNING: This video contains an instance of ‘adult language’ early on. If this offends you, skip the first 20 seconds of the video.

5 Comments on "Cody Miller Daily Vlogs #3: Speed & Power Wednesdays"

NickB

Cody Miller has become a gem to swimming. This is a fantastic way of promoting swimming and educating everyone as well as he’s doing great work as a tour guide/narrator/host/director.

10 hours ago
Joel Lin

He’s a very articulate & charismatic guy for sure. I hope to see him do very well in Tokyo…he’s won me over as a big fan.

8 hours ago
Big10 Boyz

I appreciate that Cody recognized Coach Westphal as a big part of his success. I think that assistant and associate coaches are often overlooked, but they are an integral part of the road to success. It takes a dedicated team to reach greatness!

9 hours ago
Bossanova

Agree with both of you, but he needs to get a bit lower on those SKUATZZZ

9 hours ago
joyfff

Lord farquaad returns

8 hours ago

