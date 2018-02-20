Cody Miller Takes on True Distance Swimming Pain (Daily Training #2)

Episode 2 of 2016 U.S. Olympic gold and bronze medalist Cody Miller’s week of daily training vlogs is up, and today he took on distance day. Among the jewels: Miller unveils that during the winter months, traditionally short course months in the U.S., the Indiana pro group usually trains long course meters 3 sessions a week: Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. They then add in a few long course afternoon sessions as well during peak long course season in the summer.

This is the 2nd day of Cody Miller’s daily training vlog series, in which he runs through an entire week-long training block – which adds significantly-more value than even a single workout or set for an elite.

Tuesday’s workout includes a cameo from US Winter National Champion and former SEC Champion Ashley Neidigh – a TRUE distance swimmer. That’s how you know the workout was hard for Miller, whose best event is the 100 breaststroke.

Tuesday’s video and workout

