Clyde Lewis, Mitch Larkin & More ‘Blitz’ Solid Times At Home In Australia

2020 AUSSIE VIRTUAL RELAY BLITZ

October 22nd – October 26th

Gold Coast (Bond University), Sydney (SOPAC), Adelaide (Marion) and Perth (HBF Stadium)

SCM (25m)

Results: Meet Mobile – Relay Blitz

As a refresher, the inaugural Aussie blitz took place at various locations from October 22nd through October 26th with times compared virtually. Athletes were drafted onto official teams to contest both traditional events, as well as hybrid races.

For many Australians who withdrew from the International Swimming League (ISL), the event served as a means to get some short course racing underway while watching the competition from Budapest.

Below are the men’s results and you can refresh yourself on the women’s here.

800 Free Relay

The Brisbane Bisons squad of Clyde Lewis, Jack Cartwright, Elijah Winnington and Alex Grant produced the quickest time of the blitz with a result of 6:59.25.

Splits for the foursome included a 1:43.53 lead-off from World Championships finalist Lewis, followed by a 1:47.06 by Cartwright. Winnington kept it up with 1:43.90 before Graham brought it home in 1:44.76.

For 23-year-old Lewis, his 1:43.53 opener checks-in as the 4th fastest time of his career, one which includes a personal best of 1:42.50 from last year as a Cali Condor in the ISL. Before that, he broke through in a major way long course-wise in Gwangju, producing an eye-popping 1:44.90 in the semifinals of the individual men’s 200m free. The Aussie wound up finishing 6th in a time of 1:45.78.

Additional Notable Splits:

200 Medley Relay

The Sydney Sharks’ squad of Brad Woodward, Matt Wilson, Ed Marks and Will Yang found success in the form of a time of 1:35.31 in this medley relay.

Woodward clocked an opening 24.33 before Wilson took over at 26.54, with Marks next in line at 23.07 before World University Games gold medalist Yang wrapped up in 21.37.

For Yang, he owns a lifetime best of 21.89 in the individual short course 50 free, a mark he logged in 2018.

Additional Notable Splits:

Zac Incerti (West Coast Wizards) – 24.15 back

(West Coast Wizards) – 24.15 back Mitch Larkin (Brisbane Bisons) – 24.02 back

(Brisbane Bisons) – 24.02 back Jack Cartwright (Brisbane Bisons) – 21.68 free

(Brisbane Bisons) – 21.68 free Ashton Brinkworth (West Coast Wizards) – 21.30 free

(West Coast Wizards) – 21.30 free Zac Stubblety-Cook (Brisbane Braves) – 27.35 breast

400 Free Relay

The Brisbane Bisons were back on top in this event, clocking a time of 3:13.77. Lewis opened in 48.81, with Olympic backstroke medalist Mitch Larkin next in line in 48.14. World Junior record holder Elijah Winnington hit 49.88 on the 3rd leg before Taylor Kai ripped a quick 46.94 to seal the deal.

Additional Notable Splits:

Thomas Neill (Brisbane Braves) – 48.29

(Brisbane Braves) – 48.29 Alex Graham (Gold Coast Rockets) – 47.79

(Gold Coast Rockets) – 47.79 William Yang (Sydney Sharks) – 47.47

200 Free Relay

Back to the Sydney Sharks for the 200 free relay win in 1:27.88. Splits included the following: Alex Quach 22.19, Josh Hertz 21.93, Andrew Newling 21.72, Josh Collett 22.04.