Cleveland State Swimming Announces 2018-19 Season Beginning Sept. 28

Courtesy: Cleveland State Athletics

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland State University men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach head coach Paul Graham announced the programs’ 2018-19 schedules Monday morning.

For the first time since the 2010-11 campaign, the Vikings will begin their competitive slate at home. CSU will host a Relay Meet Friday, Sept. 28, featuring a number of non-traditional relay events.

Cleveland State’s first road trip will be a short one as it takes part in the two-day Akron Shootout on the second weekend of October.

The CSU women will then take part in dual meets on each of the following three weekends, beginning with a visit from Horizon League foe Youngstown State (Oct. 20).

The men and women will both host Xavier Oct. 27, continuing their annual series, before traveling to Miami (Ohio) on the first Saturday of November.

After a weekend off, the programs will return home to host the seventh annual Magnus Cup. The three-day event, which begins Nov. 16 this season, welcomed a record number of teams last year on both the men’s and women’s sides. The CSU men won the Magnus Cup for the fifth time in the six years of the event last season with a 328-point margin of victory.

Similar to last year, CSU’s only action in the calendar’s final month will be a dual visit to Ashland (Dec. 8).

Cleveland State will open 2019 by competing in a tri-dual with League foes IUPUI and UIC over two days of action (Jan. 11-12).

The women’s program will travel to Marshall the following weekend before both programs close their home slate against League foe Oakland Saturday, Jan. 26.

Both programs will be building up for the Horizon League Championships, which will be held Wednesday, Feb. 13, through Saturday, Feb. 16. The meet will be held in Indianapolis for the first time in League history.

