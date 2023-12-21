Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Weinstein on 4:29 500 Free Coming off of Racing a 10K in Portugal, Committing to Cal

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

World Champion Claire Weinstein has had a monster year, from winning her first national title (200 free) to training trips in California, Florida, and Colorado, to competing in Japan, Germany, Greece, and Portugal. All at the tender age of 16. Most recently, Weinstein threw down a trio of best times (scy) at the Huntington Beach Sectionals, including 1:43.7 200 free, 4:29.3 500 free, and 9:17 1000 free.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!