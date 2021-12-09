Claire Weinstein Clocks 4:42.27 500 FR in Prelims, #11 All-Time 13-14 Girls

Sandpipers of Nevada 14-year-old Claire Weinstein clocked a new personal best on the 500 free this morning, qualifying for the A final in Austin. Weinstein swam a 4:42.27, chipping 1.83 seconds off her previous best of 4:44.10, which she swam last December.

the young gun took the race out quickly, splitting 53.83 on the first 100, then clocked in at 56.69 for the 2nd 100. She then settled into high-28 50 pace, before swimming a 27.57 on the final 50 of the race.

With the swim, Weinstein now comes in at #11 all-time for 13-14 girls. To get into the top 10, the 14-year-old would need to drop another 0.13 seconds tonight. Here is the current all-time top 10 for 13-14 girls in the SCY 500 free:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 4:35.14 Katie Ledecky 2 4:39.13 Courtney Harnish 3 4:39.94 Sippy Woodhead 4 4:40.15 Becca Mann 5 4:41.36 Claire Tuggle 6 4:41.38 Taylor Ruck 7 4:41.93 Regan Smith 8 4:42.00 Missy Franklin 9 4:42.08 Tiffany Cohen 10 4:42.14 Michele Richardson

This morning’s performance came after Weinstein clocked a 1:45.40 on the 2nd leg of the Sandpipers 800 free relay.