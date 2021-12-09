Emory Men, Kenyon Women Sit Atop Latest CSCAA Division III Swim & Dive Polls

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Poll today. Emory University takes first on the men side while Kenyon College remains the top women’s team.

Emory men tallied ten of the possible 15 first-place votes and 367 total points, moving them into first. Denison (360 points) takes the 5 remaining top votes and climbs two positions to second. Johns Hopkins (342) is third. Kenyon (341) moves to fourth after holding first last month. Chicago (312) retains their position at fifth on the men’s side. In all, thirty-one men’s teams received votes.

The women’s top five rankings remain unchanged from the November poll. Kenyon earned 372 points and collected 12 top votes. Emory owns the remaining first-place votes and is second with 360 points. Denison (348), Johns Hopkins (326) and NYU (318) are third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Twenty-eight women’s teams received votes.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.

The men’s committee chair is Sean Tedesco (USMMA). Regional chairs include: Brad Bowser (Rowan, Northeast South), Paul Bennett (WPI, Northeast North), Brent Summers (Willamette, Midwest South) and Keith Crawford (Rose Hulman, Central).

The women’s committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope). Regional chairs include: Ben Delia (Franklin & Marshall, Northeast South), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin, Northeast North), Jon Duncan (Southwestern, Midwest South) and Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central).

The remaining polls are scheduled for release on January 19, and February 9 and March 4.