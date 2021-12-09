Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emory Men, Kenyon Women Sit Atop Latest CSCAA Division III Swim & Dive Polls

December 09th, 2021 College, NCAA Division III, News

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division III Swimming & Diving Top 25 Poll today. Emory University takes first on the men side while Kenyon College remains the top women’s team.

Emory men tallied ten of the possible 15 first-place votes and 367 total points, moving them into first.  Denison (360 points) takes the 5 remaining top votes and climbs two positions to second.   Johns Hopkins (342) is third.  Kenyon (341) moves to fourth after holding first last month. Chicago (312) retains their position at fifth on the men’s side.  In all, thirty-one men’s teams received votes.

The women’s top five rankings remain unchanged from the November poll. Kenyon earned 372 points and collected 12 top votes. Emory owns the remaining first-place votes and is second with 360 points.  Denison (348), Johns Hopkins (326) and NYU (318) are third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Twenty-eight women’s teams received votes.

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. The committee ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.

The men’s committee chair is Sean Tedesco (USMMA). Regional chairs include: Brad Bowser (Rowan, Northeast South), Paul Bennett (WPI, Northeast North), Brent Summers (Willamette, Midwest South) and Keith Crawford (Rose Hulman, Central).

The women’s committee chair is Jake Taber (Hope). Regional chairs include: Ben Delia (Franklin & Marshall, Northeast South), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin, Northeast North), Jon Duncan (Southwestern, Midwest South) and Justin Zook (St. Kates, Central).

The remaining polls are scheduled for release on January 19, and February 9 and March 4.

Division III Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 3 Emory 367
2 4 Denison 360
2 2 Johns Hopkins 342
4 1 Kenyon 341
5 5 Chicago 312
6 10 MIT 299
7 6 WashU 278
8 7 NYU 276
9 8 Carnegie Mellon 254
10 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 246
11 17 Tufts 222
12 16 Calvin 194
13 19 TCNJ 192
14 9 Pomona-Pitzer 179
15 11 Franklin & Marshall 165
16 14 Case Western Reserve 162
17 20 Hope 111
18 25 Trinity (TX) 99
19 23 Rowan 92
20 NR UW-Eau Claire 86
21 21 Caltech 75
22 NR UW-Stevens Point 63
23 NR Bowdoin 61
24 13 Williams 40
25 NR Birmingham Southern 27

Also Receiving Votes

SUNY Geneseo (16), Colby (8), Amherst (4), Bates (2), Swarthmore (1), Rose-Hulman (1)

Division III Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Kenyon 372
2 2 Emory 360
3 3 Denison 348
4 4 Johns Hopkins 326
5 5 NYU 318
6 10 Tufts 293
7 8 Pomona-Pitzer 277
8 9 MIT 271
9 7 Chicago 268
10 11 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 223
11 19 Bates 217
12 13 WashU 204
13 6 Williams 201
14 15 Carnegie Mellon 192
15 12 Saint Kate’s 166
16 21 Trinity (TX) 143
17 18 Wheaton (MA) 122
18 20 Hope 120
19 17 Case Western Reserve 109
20 16 Swarthmore 84
21 23 Washington & Lee 76
22 25 Bowdoin 68
23 14 Amherst 45
24 NR Mary Washington 33
25 24 Albion 19

Also Receiving Votes

Gettysburg (9), DePauw (6), SUNY Geneseo (5)

Men’s Regional Rankings:

Central: 1. Denison 2. Kenyon 3. Chicago 4. Calvin 5. Case Western 6. Hope 7. UW-Eau Claire 8. UW-Stevens Point 9. Rose-Hulman 10. John Carroll
Northeast-North: 1. MIT 2. New York University 3. Tufts 4. Bowdoin 5. Williams 6. Colby 7. Amherst 8. Bates 9. U.S. Coast Guard Academy 10. RPI
Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. TCNJ 3. Franklin & Marshall 4. Rowan 5. SUNY-Geneseo 6. Swarthmore 7. RIT 8. Ithaca 9. Gettysburg 10.Rochester
West Midwest: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Washington University (MA) 4. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 6. Trinity University (TX) 7. California Institute of Technology 8. Birmingham Southern 9. California Lutheran 10. UC-Santa Cruz

Women’s Regional Rankings:

Central: 1. Kenyon 2. Denison 3. Chicago 4. Saint Catherine 5. Hope 6. Case Western 7. Albion 8. DePauw 9. Calvin 10. UW-Eau Clair
Northeast-North: 1.New York University 2. Tufts 3. MIT 4. Bates 5. Williams 6. Wheaton College (MA) 7. Bowdoin 8. Amherst 9. Colby 10. Springfield
Northeast-South: 1. Carnegie Mellon 2. Swarthmore 3. Gettysburg 4. SUNY-Geneseo 5. Franklin & Marshall 6. Ursinus 7. TCNJ 8. Ithaca 9. Rochester 10. Drew
West Midwest: 1. Emory 2. Johns Hopkins 3. Pomona-Pitzer Colleges 4. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 5. Washington University 6. Trinity University (TX) 7. Washington & Lee 8. Mary Washington 9. UC-Santa Cruz 10. Birmingham Southern

Men’s Poll Committee

  • Justin Anderson, Mary Washington; Erica Belcher, NYU; Paul Bennett, WPI; Brad Bowser, Rowan; Peter Casares, Bates; Jennifer Cournoyer, Norwich; Keith Crawford, Rose Hulman; Paul Dotterweich, SUNY Geneseo; David Dow, TCNJ; Rob Harrington, Wooster; Gwynn Harrison, Bridgewater; Sarah James, Southwestern; Michael Kroll, Buffalo State; Pat Smith, Westminster; Brent Summers, Willamette; Sean Tedesco, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; Jason Weber, Chicago; Seth Weidmann, Carthage; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Women’s Poll Committee

  • Greg Brown, Gettysburg; Brad Burnham, Bowdoin; Jay Daniels, Kalamazoo; Ben Delia, Franklin & Marshall; Jon Duncan, Southwestern; Paul Flinchbauch, Berry; John Geissinger, Hamilton; Katie McArdle, Dickinson; Chris Mhyre, Puget Sound; Shannon O’Brien, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Anne Ryder, Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Meg Sisson French, MIT; Jake Taber, Hope; Mike Tubb, Susquehanna; Jason Weber, Chicago; Toby Wilcox, Birmingham Southern; Justin Zook, St. Kate’s; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

About The CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

