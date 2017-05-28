Claire Curzan Drops 53.9 100y Fly to Break Her Own 11-12 NAG Record

Raleigh Swimming Association’s young star, Claire Curzan, has broken another NAG record. Curzan, swimming at the 2017 National Black Heritage Meet in Cary, NC, this weekend, swam a time of 53.95 in the 100 yard butterfly to re-set the record. She first broke the NAG record this past December with a 54.57 to get past Regan Smith‘s 54.73 from 2014, and went on to eclipse it again in both February and March.

Curzan’s time just slides under the 53.99 qualifying standard for the 2017 U.S. Open this August in East Meadow, NY.

CLAIRE CURZAN NAG RECORD PROGRESSION

December 2016 (broke Regan Smith’s record)

25.14 – 29.43 (54.57)

February 2017

24.66 – 29.72 (54.38)

March 2017

25.07 – 28.93 (54.00)

May 2017

24.92 – 29.03 (53.95)

Curzan is now almost eight tenths faster than Smith’s old record. At this meet this weekend, her 53.95 was over seven seconds ahead of the top finisher in the 13-14 division and almost two seconds ahead of the top finisher in the 15 & over division. She also won the 50 fly (24.67), 50 back (26.15), 100 back (55.70), 200 IM (2:14.46), and 50 free (24.18) in the 11-12 division.

Just a few weeks ago, Curzan broke the 50m fly 11-12 NAG record. She holds the 11-12 NAG record in the 50y fly to go along with her record in the 100y fly.