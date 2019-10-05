Cincinnati Men, UIndy Women Win in Friday Dual

Cincinnati at Indianapolis

Oct. 4, 2019

Indianapolis, Indiana

Men: Cincinnati 166.50-133.50; Women UIndy 158-142

Results

Courtesy: Cincinnati Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – University of Cincinnati swimming and diving split its season-opening meet at Indianapolis Friday night with the men winning 166.50-133.50 and the women falling 158-142.

// DIVING RESULTS

• Claire Schuermann won 1-meter (276.07) and 3-meter (255.80)

• Tricia Roscoe finished third in 1-meter (199.42)

• On the men’s side, Luke Cheetham was fourth in 1-meter (238.35) and Tai Sims was fourth in 3-meter (236.18)

// EVENT WINNERS

• Men’s 400 medley relay (Joey Puglessi, Dalton Lillibridge, Parker Saladin, Dom Intas): 3:23:20

• Jordyn Ryan: 1000 free (10:25.50); 500 free (5:05.86)

• Tyler Jones: 1000 free (9:31.13)

• Michael Balcerak: 200 free (1:41.78)

• Blake Hanna: 100 back (50.53); 200 back (1:49.19)

• Lillibridge: 100 breast (56.50); 200 breast (2:05.08)

• Katie Qualls: 200 fly (2:05.59)

• Saladin: 200 fly (1:52.39)

• Toby Van Dyke: 500 free (4:33.74)

• Dominic Polling: 200 IM (1:51.23)

// UP NEXT

• UC travels to Oxford, Ohio to face Miami at Michigan State on Saturday, October 12

• The Bearcats return to Keating Aquatic Center for their home-opener on Saturday, October 26 for a meet against Denison

• Diving will begin at 10 a.m. with swimming at 1 p.m. on the 26th

Courtesy: UIndy Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – The UIndy Greyhounds stepped up on the blocks for the second day in a row, this time competing against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday afternoon. The men closed the margin more than recent years, but still lost the meet 166.5–133.5. The women went to down to the wire, but took a second consecutive win on a final score of 158-142. Friday marks the first time that the Greyhounds have taken down Cincinnati during head coach Jason Hite’s tenure.

“The difference between this year and last year is night and day,” stated senior Darian Murray. “We’ve come into this season ready as ever and we’ll continue making our statement.”

Edda Skoric, Mariia Rezhylo and Marizel van Jaarsveld all maintained a perfect record through the first two meets by collecting four more wins each versus the Bearcats. Van Jaarsveld collected first-place finishes in the women’s 400 medley relay (3:51.07), 100 breast (1:05.42), 100 fly (56.91) and the 200 IM (2:04.93). Rezhylo threw down some excellent times as well in the 400 medley relay, 50 free (23.76), 200 breast (2:23.57) and the 200 free relay (1:35.05). Skoric dominated her races and finished first in the 400 medley relay, 100 back (57.58), 200 back (2:03.99) and the 200 free relay.

Victor Antonon contained the most wins on the men’s side, three overall at the end of the meet. The junior sprinter from Spain took home the 50 free (21.01), 100 free (46.05) and was the anchor on the winning 200 free relay (1:23.65). Devin Ramsey kicked off his collegiate career with two wins of his own, coming on both the one-meter (314.92) and three-meter (312.37) springboards. Kael Yorke was the was the only other Greyhound on the men’s side to win multiple events, claiming the 100 fly (50.66) and the 200 free relay.

“Last year we got handled during this meet, so it was great to see our teams more competitive and even come out with a win,” recaps Jason Hite. “We qualified four of our divers on the men’s team today for the NCAA Pre-Qualification meet in March, but we’ll continue to have our eyes on the goal moving forward.”

Below are other event-winners from the meet:

WOMEN

– Johanna Buys: 200 free relay

– Leticia Vaselli: 400 medley relay, 100 free (52.35), 200 free relay

– Sasha Shatskikh: 200 free (1:53.42)

MEN

– I’Likai Crompton-English: 200 free relay

– Jan Zuchowicz: 200 free relay

The UIndy swimming and diving teams will continue practicing for two weeks before their next competition. They’ll be in Terre Haute, Indiana facing off against Indiana State and Missouri State in a two-day meet. The meet will commence at 4 p.m. on October 19.