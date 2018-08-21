Chinese Women Remain Undefeated With Games Record In 800 Free Relay

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

China kept their unbeaten streak alive in the women’s 800 free relay at the Asian Games on day 3 in Jakarta, as they lowered their 2010 record of 7:51.81 by over three seconds in 7:48.61. The Chinese women have now won all six 800 free relays contested at the Games going back to 1998 in Bangkok.

They were led off by Li Bingjie in 1:56.94, opening up an advantage of over seven-tenths over Japan’s Chihiro Igarashi (1:57.69). They then had their fastest split come on the second leg, as Wang Jianjiahe threw down a 1:55.35, but failed to gain any ground on Japan as Rikako Ikee posted the top split in the field in 1:55.27. However, they pulled away comfortably on the back-half with Zhang Yuhan (1:58.37) and Yang Junxuan (1:57.95) bringing them into the finish over five seconds ahead of Japan.

Below, check out a split comparison of the new and old records from the Chinese teams. Going leg-by-leg, all of the splits are fairly close to each other than Wang’s 1:55.3 on the #2 leg, out-splitting Liu Jing‘s 1:58.07 by 2.72 seconds.

China, 2010 China, 2018
Zhu Qianwei – 1:57.04 Li Bingjie – 1:56.94
Liu Jing – 1:58.07 Wang Jianjiahe – 1:55.35
Wang Shijia – 1:58.18 Zhang Yuhan – 1:58.37
Tang Yi – 1:58.52 Yang Junxuan – 1:57.95
7:51.81 7:48.61

Japan faded towards the end but still was a clear 2nd in 7:53.83. Earlier this month at the Pan Pacific Championships they were nearly five seconds faster – 7:48.96 – swimming the same lineup. Their biggest discrepancy between those two swims came from Yui Ohashi, who was 2:01.33 here after winning the 400 IM earlier in the session. In Tokyo she split 1:58.10.

While China’s swim is quicker than Japan was at Pan Pacs, it falls short of the medalists there: Australia (7:44.12), the U.S. (7:44.37) and Canada (7:47.28). They were, however, faster than everyone at the European Championships, making them the 4th-fastest nation this year.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. He is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 14th season as a competitive swimmer. Best Times - SCM (LCM) 50 FR - 24.56 (25.12) 100 FR - 53.58 (56.70) 200 FR - 1:56.07 (2:04.29) 1500 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!