China’s Chen Juner Posts 1:49.61 WJR In 200 Butterfly

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th
  • Beijing, China
  • FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results via Asian Media

While competing on day two of the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships, Chen Juner broke the World Junior Record in the men’s short course 200m butterfly.

Chen, who turned 18 this past February, produced a time of 1:49.61. That not only checked in as a lifetime best and Chinese national record, but it also overtook the former WJR of 1:49.89. That former junior record was set by Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang during the ISL semi-finals in 2020.

The FINA database doesn’t list any short course 200 fly performances for Chen but the teen had been as fast as 1:56.77 in long course during last year’s Trials meet.

Flash forward to today and Chen’s short course performance of 1:49.61 now renders him the 9th fastest performer all-time worldwide and 4th fastest Asian performer ever.

The previous Chinese national record was held by Li Zhuhao who clocked 1:50.39 at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships. As such, Chen is now the first Chinese man to ever get under the 1:50 threshold in this 2fly event.

We’re still waiting on splits for Chen’s swim to compare them to Wang’s previous WJR.

Comparative Splits:

Eddie Wang (TAI) Chen Juner (CHN)
Old WJR– 2020
New WJR – 2022
50m 24.68
100m 28.05 (52.73)
150m 27.92
200m 29.24
Final Time 1:49.89 1:49.61

Chen now ranks as the #2 swimmer in the world this season, sitting only behind newly-minted World Record holder Tomoru Honda of Japan.

2022-2023 SCM Men 200 Fly

TomoruJPN
Honda
10/22
1:46.85 WR
2Chad
le Clos		RSA1:49.6210/22
3Noe
Ponti		SUI1:50.4310/22
4Teppei
Morimoto		JPN1:50.5210/22
5Daiya
Seto		JPN1:50.5510/22
0
