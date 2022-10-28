Summer Jrs Qualifier Ashlyn Hernandez (2024) Verbally Commits to Washington State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

San Diego, California’s Ashlyn Hernandez has announced her intention to swim and study at Washington State University beginning in the 2024-25 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim D1 at Washington State University! I’m so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who’ve supported me throughout the years! I’m looking forward to swim and study with this incredible team! Go Cougs❤️🐾”

Hernandez is a junior at Poway High School. She swims year-round with Pacific Swim and specializes in breaststroke. At the 2022 CIF San Diego Section Division 1 Championships, she was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:03.83) and placed ninth in the 200 IM (2:05.84), qualifying for the California State Meet in both events. Her best time in the 100 breast comes from 2021 Winter Juniors West, when she notched a 1:03.00 in prelims. She also swam the 200 breast and 200 IM at that meet, placing 16th in the 200 breast.

In LCM, Hernandez achieved personal bests in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at the 2021 18&U Spring Cup Irvine a year ago April. She was ninth in the 100 breast (1:12.64), 3rd in the 200 breast (2:34.79), and 45th in the 200 IM (2:29.14). This past summer she competed at Speedo Junior National Championships in the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:14.42

100 breast – 1:03.00

200 IM – 2:05.44

Washington State is the only Pac-12 swimming and diving team left in the Pacific Northwest. The Cougars finished 8th out of eight teams at the 2022 conference meet. Hernandez’s times would have made WSU’s top-5 in the breaststrokes last season, but this year, freshman Emily Lundgren, who also hails from the San Diego region, is off to a strong start with early-season times of 1:02/2:14.

Hernandez’s best times would have scored in the B final of the 200 breast and the C final of the 100 breast at 2022 Pac-12 Women’s Championships.

