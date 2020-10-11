China Now Saying Pre-Competition Tests Won’t Decide Olympic Fate

The controversial pre-competition fitness tests imposed at the Chinese Swimming Championships earlier this month are now reportedly not going to factor into who does and doesn’t make the Olympic team.

If you followed our coverage of the 2020 Chinese Swimming Championships, then you know only those swimmers who passed the pre-competition physical tests standard could qualify for the championships finals. The swimmers took part in vertical jumps, 30-meter sprints, pull-ups, trunk muscle strength training, and 3,000-meter runs in the two-day physical tests, with only the top 8 performers able to advance in the pool.

Swimmers in the high-caliber tier such as Qin Hiayang and Wang Jianjiahe were shut out of finals due to not having finished high enough in the testing.

At the time, Zhou Jihong, president of the Chinese Swimming Association, said that ‘domestic athletes lack basic physical training, and the new rule will only make them stronger.’ As such, these pre-competition fitness tests will continue at future meets.

Flash forward to today, however, and the Chinese officials have changed their tune.

As reported by South China Morning Post yesterday, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS), Li Jianming said of the testing, “This is not a fundamental change to the competition rules of the event, nor will it affect the selection of high-level athletes for the Olympic Games and international competitions.”

Contrary to what Zhou had said earlier, Li now attests, “It is just a temporary measure to force athletes to pay attention to strengthening basic physical training. Of course, this measure needs to be more scientific.”