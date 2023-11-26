Chikunova Produces 2:15.36 SCM 200 Breast For 4th-Fastest Swim Ever

2023 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2023 Russian Short Course Championships concluded in St. Petersburg with 19-year-old Evgenia Chikunova putting on a show in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Already the gold medalist in the 50m and 100m distances at this competition, the long course World Record holder completed her sweep with a head-turning time of 2:15.36 in the 200m.

Opening in 1:05.38 and closing in 1:09.98, Chikunova once again beat her peers Alina Zmushka of Belarus and fellow Russian Yuliya Efimova. Zmushka touched over 4 seconds back in 2:19.67 while Efimova, competing in her first meet post-Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, rounded out the podium in 2:23.03.

As for Chikunova, her time here registers as the 2nd-best of her young career, sitting only behind her European Record of 2:14.70 notched 2 years ago. In fact, her 2:15.36 outing checks in as the 4th-fastest performance in history. She now ranks #1 in the world this season.

Also making noise on the last night was 19-year-old Aleksandr Stepanov who already nailed a new Russian national record in the 800m free.

Taking on the men’s 1500m, the teen produced a mighty 14:24.17 for the gold, blowing away his previous lifetime best of 14:37.40 in the process. Stepanov was able to hold off Kirill Martynychev who put up a silver medal-worthy 14:28.73. Well back was Ivan Morgun who bagged bronze in 14:42.03.

Stepanov now represents the 4th-quickest performer in the world this season.

Additional Notes