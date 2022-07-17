Charlie Clark Swims 3:55 400 Free on Night 3 of Cleveland Sectionals

2022 CLEVELAND SUMMER SECTIONALS

July 14-17, 2022

Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH

LCM (50 meters)

Results: Meet Mobile “2022 Speedo Summer Sectionals”

Meet Information

Highlighting night three of Cleveland Sectionals was Ohio State’s Charlie Clark who represented the US at the 2022 World Championships in the 800 and 1500 freestyles. Clark swam his first individual event of the meet going a 3:55.94 in the 400 freestyle. Clark’s best stands at a 3:49.36 which he swam to finish fourth at 2022 US International Team Trials in April.

Clark also picked up another win later in the night as a member of Ohio State’s men’s 800 freestyle relay. The team of John Satterfield, Michael Cooper, Jonathan Edwards, and Clark combined for a final time of 7:34.87. Splits were not given for all four on Meet Mobile but Clark anchored in a 1:52.84.

Amy Fulmer of Ohio State continued her winning into night three as she won the women’s 100 backstroke in a 1:01.05. Fulmer’s best time stands at a 1:00.48 which she swam to finish eighth at US International Team Trials.

Also from Ohio State, Kit Kat Zenick picked up the win in the women’s 50 fly swimming a 27.06. That was just off of her best time of 27.04 which she swam at this meet a year ago.

After winning the 800 free on night 1, Maya Geringer won the women’s 400 free in a 4:18.20. That was just off of her best time of 4:17.34 which she swam in May 2022.

Picking up the last win for the Ohio State women was Josephine Panitz in the 100 breaststroke as she swam a 1:09.21. Panitz holds a best time of 1:08.49 which she swam in May 2022. Notably, Panitz swam a 1:09.46 to finish 13th at US International Team Trials.

After winning the 50 free on night 1, James Ward of Ohio State won the men’s 50 fly in a 24.50.

Thomas Watkins of Ohio State won the men’s 100 backstroke in a 55.91. Watkins holds a best time of 55.64 from April 2019.

Karl Helmuth swam a best time in the men’s 100 breaststroke earning the win in a 1:02.91. Helmuth’s previous best time stood at a 1:03.66 which was from all the way back in August 2019.

Jean-Pierre Khouzam also picked up a win winning the men’s 200 fly in a 2:03.27. Khouzam’s best time is a 2:00.52 from all the way back in July 2018, but last summer his season best was a 2:07.21.

Picking up the lone club/age group swimmer win of the night was 17 year old Emily Roden. Roden of Novi Sturgeons won the women’s 200 fly in a 2:15.35. That was a best time as her previous best stood at a 2:16.01 from July 2021. Roden is committed to Missouri for fall 2022.