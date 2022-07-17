Minneapolis Sectionals Day 3: Max McHugh Swims 1:01.66 100 Breast

2022 USA SWIMMING SPEEDO CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

July 14 to 17, 2022

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Results under “2022 USA Swimming Speedo Championship Series” on MeetMobile

After scratching the 200 breast finals, Max McHugh won the 100 breast on day three of the Minneapolis sectionals in a time of 1:01.66. It was his second time swimming the event this year, as he previously went his season-best time of 1:01.01 this June. His personal best of 59.57 was set last July at the Minnesota Long Course Senior State Championship. McHugh is the two-time defending NCAA Champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, but he has yet to swim in a major long course meet this year, having skipped International Team Trials this April.

In the women’s 100 breast, Stanford Commit Lucy Thomas of Elmbrook Swim Club took the win. She clocked a 1:08.82, beating out 200 breast winner Jordyn Wentzel by just under a second. This was a new best time for Thomas, surpassing the 1:08.98 she swam at trials this year to qualify her for the 2022 Junior Pan Pacs team.

Thomas’s club teammate, Maggie Wanezek, followed up her 100 back win from yesterday with a victory in the women’s 200 back. She swam a time of 2:12.25 to win by over three seconds, just a few tenths off her best time of 2:11.56. Yesterday’s men’s 100 back winner Ziyad Saleem also took the 200 back, swimming a time of 2:01.91. He was just under a second slower than his World Championships time of 2:01.05, which he swam to finish 22nd in the prelims of the meet. Saleem represents Sudan on the international stage.

Turkish swimmer Yigit Aslan won the men’s 400 free with a 3;55.17, over four seconds ahead of second-place finisher Christopher Nagy, who swam a 3:59.98. Aslan last swam this event at the 2021 European and European Junior Championships. At senior Europeans, he set his best time of 3:50.59 to finish 18th. On the women’s side, Kathryn McCarthy emerged victorious in a time of 4:19.70, beating out Katherine Sullivan by 0.2 seconds.

Campbell Stoll won the women’s 100 fly in a time of 1:00.23, making it another first-place finish for the Elmbrook Swim Club. She was just 0.13 seconds off her U.S. trials time this year. In the men’s 100 fly, Constantin Bensch and Andrew Gray tied for first with a 53.70. Both swimmers dropped a large amount of time in the process, as Bensch’s best time in the event before today was 54.79 while Gray’s was 55.99.

Keegan Knott, Summer Schmit, and Nolan Lowry all added to their array of para titles by winning the women’s 400 free, women’s 100 breast, and men’s 200 back para finals respectivley.