Chapparal High School Wins Boys Arizona D2 Championships

Arizona State Swimming and Diving Championships – Division 2 Boys

Friday, November 3rd – Saturday, November 4th

Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa, AZ

Short course yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Chaparral High School – 364 Catalina Foothills High School – 202 Campo Verde High School – 174 Notre Dame Prep School – 156 Canyon del Oro High School – 154

Event Winners:

200 medley relay: Chaparral HS (Hoban, Leblanc, Simmons, Acheson) 1:36.29

200 free: Scott Pekarske (Catalina Foothills HS), 1:42.10

200 IM: Matthew Leblanc (Chaparral HS), 1:53.42

50 free: Ansel Averitte (Notre Dame Prep HS), 21.29

100 fly: Jordan Nabor (Verrado HS), 50.37

100 free: Harris Temple (Prescott HS), 46.92

500 free: Scott Pekarske (Catalina Foothills HS), 4:36.87

200 free relay: Chaparral HS (Popper, Best, Rodriguez, Clark), 1:28.17

100 back: Miller Browne (Williams Field HS), 51.80

100 breast: Matthew Leblanc (Chaparral HS), 57.35

400 free relay: Catalina Foothills HS (DeFoor, Greener, Mulay, Pekarske), 3:13.71

1 meter diving: Daniel Muller (Centennial HS), 518.25

The Arizona Interscholastic Association State Championship meet is split into three divisions for scoring purposes, which each have their own qualifying times (view them here). The Chaparral High School boys won another Division 2 state title on Saturday, November 4th. This is their 2nd consecutive state title, and the Chaparral girls also won their 4th consecutive title on Saturday. Chaparral, Ryan Hoffer‘s old high school, won with a score of 364 to 202 over runner-up Catalina Foothills. Last year Chaparral also won over Catalina Foothills, but only by 33.5 points.

Chaparral took both the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay, but was DQ’d on the 400 free relay. They had 18 total top 8 finishes, including 4 wins.

Daniel Muller of Centennial HS dominated diving, winning by 61.20 points.