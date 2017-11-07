Chaparral Dominates the Competition at AZ Girls Division 2 State

Arizona State Swimming and Diving Championships – Division 2 Girls

Friday, November 3rd – Saturday, November 4th

Skyline Aquatic Center, Mesa, AZ

Short course yards

Results

Top 5 Team Scores

Chaparral High School – 554 Catalina Foothills High School – 271 Arcadia High School – 264 Ironwood Ridge High School – 150 Salpointe Catholic High School – 128

Event Winners:

200 medley relay: Chaparral HS (Pattison, Courtney, Huffer, Zapata) 1:44.20

200 free: Ashley Strouse (Chaparral HS), 1:48.35

200 IM: Kelly Huffer (Chaparral HS), 2:03.23

50 free: Hannah Houlton (Ironwood Ridge HS), 24.09

100 fly: Kelly Huffer (Chaparral HS), 55.85

100 free: Hannah Houlton (Ironwood Ridge HS), 52.05

500 free: Ashley Strouse (Chaparral HS), 4:52.04

200 free relay: Chaparral HS (Krew, Courtney, Zapata, Strouse), 1:36.25

100 back: Greer Pattison (Chaparral HS), 56.57

100 breast: Riley Courtney (Chaparral HS), 1:04.64

400 free relay: Chaparral HS (Krew, Segneri, Strouse, Pattison), 3:30.60

1 meter diving: Mia Waters (Chaparral HS), 433.50

The Chaparral High School girls won the Arizona Division 2 state title convincingly on Saturday, November 4th. The Chaparral girls join the Chaparral boys, who also won the state title on Saturday. This was the Chaparral girls 4th consecutive state title, the last 2 came as Division 2, and they won the Division 1 title in 2014 and 2015, before the 3rd division was created. The Arizona Interscholastic Association State Championship meet is split into three divisions for scoring purposes, which each have their own qualifying times (view them here). Chaparral more than doubled the score of runner-up Catalina Foothills High School, 554 to 271. Catalina finished in 2nd place despite not winning any events.

Chaparral won 10 of 12 events, and had 26 total top-8 finishes. Freshman Ashley Strouse of Chaparral was the only 4-event winner of the meet, taking 1st in the 200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay. Strouse went lifetime best bests in both the 200 and 500, clocking in at 1:48.35 (1:50.14 prev. best) and 4:52.04 (4:54.57 prev. best). Strouse also split faster than her flat-start best times on the relay, splitting 22.96 compared to her 23.96 best time in the 50, and 51.44 compared to her 100 best time of 51.52 in the 100.

Ironwood Ridge High School came in a close 3rd place in the team standings, largely on the back of Hannah Houlton, who won the 50 and 100 free, and was on the 2nd place 200 medley relay and 3rd place 200 free relay.