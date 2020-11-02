Chandler Lipp (2021) Verbally Commits to In-state Boilermakers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fort Wayne, Indiana native Chandler Lipp has announced he plans to make the two-hour journey southwest to Purdue University for his collegiate swimming career, beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commit to continue my academic and swimming career at Purdue University. Thank you to my parents, family, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to this point. I can’t wait to be a Boilermaker! #boilerup”

Lipp is a senior at Carroll High School. He swims year-round with Fort Wayne Swim Team and specializes mainly in free and back. He won the 100 free (46.69) and swam on all three relays at the 2020 IHSA Fort Wayne South Side Sectionals Meet last season, qualifying for the Indiana High School State Meet. There, he added in the 100 free and came in 19th (with only 16 making finals) but he led off the 11th-place medley relay (23.92 backstroke), anchored the 200 free relay (21.21) that tied for 2nd place, and swam the 2nd leg (46.03) on the 3rd-place 400 free relay.

Lipp had a very strong long course season in 2019, notching best times in the 50m free (24.39), 100m free (53.59), 200m free (1:57.46), 50m back (28.04) and 100m back (59.96) at the Indiana Senior Long Course State Championships in July and the NCSA Summer Championship in August. He finaled in the 50m back at NCSAs and in the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back at the LSC championships. In November and December of 2019, he updated his personal bests in the 100/200 back and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.92

100 back – 52.83

200 back – 1:56.71

50 free – 22.07

100 free – 46.69

200 free – 1:44.94

Lipp will suit up for the Boilermakers with Brady Samuels, Connor McCarthy, Idris Muhammad, Lance Lesage, Luke Fortner, and Nick Kale in the Purdue class of 2025. The men finished 7th of 10 teams at the 2019 B1G Championships, only 10 points out of 6th place.

