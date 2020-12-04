Chandler High School Swimming Loses 2 More Team Leaders to COVID-19

The Chandler High School Swimming & Diving team has announced the death of their Booster President Tony Vasquez and his wife Lisa resulting from COVID-19. After both developing symptoms and being admitted to the ICU, died on December 2nd, 2020 with Lisa dying the next morning on December 3rd.

The deaths of Tony and Lisa Vasquez are not the first to affect the Chandler Swimming & Diving team as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in July, the team’s coach, Kerry Croswhite, died from the virus. As was posted for the Vasquez family, a GoFundMe was created for Croswhite to help cover the cost of his medical bills.

Both Tony and Lisa have been very involved in the swim and dive program as their daughter Brisa Vasquez swims for the Chandler Higher Wolverines. In the wake of their deaths, Chandler High community member Shannon Moxley has created a GoFundMe to “help pay for funeral expenses and medical bills so that this family worry less and focus on healing during this trying time.”

Along with page, organizer Shannon Moxley writes;

“We are devastated to learn that Lisa also passed away this morning. We appreciate anything you can do to help contribute.”

As of December 3rd, more than $15,000 in funds have been raised for the cause, from over 160 donors. Many have left comments on the forum sharing their condolences for the Vasquez family:

“Brisa is a good friend of mine while i was on swim. it’s sad to hear the loss of her parents. My family and i donated $100 to help out with expenses. Brisa just know that you are in our prayers ❤️” – Taylor Straw “I work with Lisa for a long time when I stared in head start I am very sorry and my condolence to her daughter and the family .you are in my prayers love Betty” – Ana Pomina “We love you Brisa so so much -Sydney” – Kevin Nelson

The news of Tony and Lisa Vasquez’s death came less than a month after the news that Ash Friederich, a baseball coach at a nearby high school in Tolleson, Arizona had also died of COVID-19. Both Chandler and Tolleson, Arizona are located in Maricopa county which as of December 3rd, 2020 has seen over 277,000 cases of COVID-19 and 4,054 deaths according to the New York Times.