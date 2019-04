Championnats de France Elite 2019 / jour 1- les résultats

2019 French Elite Nationals: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Mehdy Metella is top seed for the final of the men’s 50 fly on Day 1 of French Elite Nationals in Rennes.

2019 French Elite Nationals: Maxime Grousset Scratches 50 Fly Final on Day 1 Maxime Grousset scratched the A final of the men’s 50 free after missing the World qualifying standard in prelims.