Chadwick, Stewart on why San Diego is the Perfect Place to Swim (Video)

TYR DERBY PRO SWIM MEET

April 26, 2019

6:30pm ET

Louisville, KY

50 free shoot-out style

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile under ‘TYR Derby Pro Swim Meet’

Meet page

At the TYR Derby Pro, 16 of the worlds best males and females gathered for 1 event: a 50 free shoot-out. After each round, swimming announcer extraordinaire Sam Kendricks spoke with each athlete about where they are in their training. For Michael Chadwick and Kendyl Stewart, that meant explaining what about swimming with David Marsh for Team elite in La Jolla, California makes the right mixture for elite athletes.