Casas Still Rolling, Drops Almost 3 Seconds Off 200 Back PR

2018 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 14-16, 2018

College Station, TX (Texas A&M Natatorium)

SCY

Live results

WOMEN’S EVENTS

Sydney Pickrem showed her lethal versatility, picking up the top seed in the 200 breast and the #2 seed in the 200 back for tonight’s finals. She was 2:08.46 in the 200 breast, and 1:54.65 in the 200 back, just off of her best in the latter. The top swimmer in the 200 back was former Aggie Lisa Bratton, who was 1:50.35, just a half-second off of her lifetime best.

Sophomores Jing Quah and Taylor Pike were 1-2 in the 200 fly, going 1:58.30 and 1:59.05, respectively.

Breaking up the Aggie party was Haylee Knight of LSU in the 100 free. She had a huge lifetime best, going 48.04, a half-second ahead of Claire Rasmus (48.53). That’s a pretty monumental swim for Knight, a senior whose best was a 48.89 from 2018 SECs.

MEN’S EVENTS

The story of the meet has largely been about Texas A&M freshman Shaine Casas, who has gone a best time in every single event in which he’s swum. This morning was no different in the 200 back, where he posted a 1:42.33, nearly three full seconds clear of his old best. Whatever’s in the water in College Station has been working for Casas, who is quickly developing into an incredibly versatile sprint weapon for the Aggies.

The Aggies had top times in every event this morning. In the 100 free, they had four men under 44, led by Adam Koster at 43.07. Mike Thibert followed at 43.22, then it was Clayton Bobo in a PR 43.47, and finally Mark Theall at 43.92.

Benjamin Walker took the top time in the 200 breast easily, hitting a 1:54.48. In the 200 fly, Angel Martinez was 1:43.24, going two seconds faster than the next-best swimmer.