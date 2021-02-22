Carmel Boys Roll To 14th Straight IHSAA Sectional Title In Noblesville

IHSAA Boys Swimming & Diving Sectional – Noblesville

The Carmel High School boys successfully won their 14th straight IHSAA Sectional title on Saturday in Noblesville, setting the team up to take a run at a seventh consecutive state title this weekend.

The Carmel girls won a 35th straight high school state title on Feb. 13.

Carmel finished with 543 points, easily outpacing runner-up Noblesville (353), with Westfield (285) and Tipton (237) taking third and fourth.

The winning team was dominant by going 1-2-3 in seven of the eight individual swimming events, while also sweeping the three relays decisively.

Seniors Griffin Hadley and Augustus Rothrock led the way winning two individual events apiece for Carmel, both contributing on one winning relay as well.

Hadley topped the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:37.93, leading sophomore teammate Kayden Lancaster (1:39.63), and followed up by claiming the 100 free in 45.35 over Carmel sophomores Sean Sullivan (46.67) and Andrew Robertson (46.87).

Hadley owns respective bests of 44.58 and 1:36.38 in the 100 and 200, both done in December 2020.

Rothrock won the 200 IM in 1:48.24, leading junior teammate Ryan Malicki (1:49.39), and then claimed the 100 butterfly in a time of 49.29, with fellow senior Kellen Reese (49.95) also snapping the 50-second barrier.

Rothrock’s best times stand at 1:47.65 and 49.05 in the 200 IM and 100 fly, respectively.

Also winning for Carmel individually was Kayden Lancaster in the 500 free (4:33.10), freshman Carter Lancaster in the 100 back (49.75), and Malicki in the 100 breast (55.04).

Carter Lancaster and Malicki swam the first two legs on the 200 medley relay (1:32.14), Malicki, Rothrock, Robertson and K.Lancaster made up the 200 free relay (1:24.24), and Hadley and Sullivan were joined by Ethan Johns and Gregg Enoch on the 400 free relay (3:08.47).

The lone non-Carmel winner in a swimming event was Tipton senior Ayden Stanley, who snagged the 50 free in a time of 21.12 over Carmel’s Christopher Holmes (21.29) and William Kok (21.53).

Porter Brovont of Eastern (Greentown) also won the 3-meter diving event with a score of 488.46.

TOP 3 TEAMS – SECTION 9

Carmel, 543 Noblesville, 353 Westfield, 285

Other notable sectional winners included Fishers winning Hamilton Southeastern over HSE, Franklin claiming a ninth straight title at Franklin, Zionsville winning an 11th straight title at Lafayette Jeff, and Brownsburg winning their eighth straight at Pike.

The psych sheets for the IHSAA State Championships will be released on Tuesday following the conclusion of all the sectional meets.