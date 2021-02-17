Carbon HS Girls Pick Up 3rd-Straight UHSAA 3A Girls Swimming Title

UHSAA Girls 3A Swimming Championships

Friday-Saturday, Febraury 12-13, 2021

SCY (Short Course Yards)

Championship Central

3A Results

Team Scores (Top 5)

Carbon High School – 258 Judge Memorial High School – 228 Emery High School – 211 Millard High School – 185 Rowland Hall High School – 167

Carbon High School won its 3rd-straight UHSAA 3A girls swimming title this past weekend, finishing with a 30-point lead over runner-up Judge Memorial.

Carbon picked up two wins at the meet, taking the 200 medley and 200 free relays. In the 200 medley relay, Nicole Swasey led off in 31.57, with Tyrca Jaramillo splitting 32.44 on breast, Sofia Crompton 28.82 on fly, and Alyssa Chamberlain anchoring in 26.90, for a final time of 1:59.73. Crompton and Chamberlain went on to team up with Thalyn Lyman and Halie Powell to win the 200 free relay in 1:47.50.

Grantsville senior Hadlee Begay was a double event winner this weekend taking the 100 fly and 500 free. In the 100 fly, Begay clocked a 1:00.63, winning a tight race with Rowland senior Grace Smith (1:00.75). Begay opened up a short lead on the first 50, splitting 28.37 to Rowland’s 28.78, and was able to hold on to that lead coming home. In the 500 free, Begay defended her title from last year, winning the race in 5:30.57.

Grace Smith had won the 200 IM earlier in the meet, posting a 2:15.30. Like Begay, Smith defended her title from last year in the event, massively out-splitting the field on the back half of the race.

Wasatch Academy’s Gen Jones also defended a 2020 title, winning the 50 free. Jones clocked a 25.16, winning the race decisively. Last year, Jones had won the 100 back as well as the 50 free. Though she successful defended her title in the 50 free, she ultimately was beat out in the 100 back, taking 2nd in 1:03.94. Maeser Prep freshman Sarah Puertas claimed victory in the 100 back, touching first with a 1:03.22.

Emory senior Haley Guymon was another double event winner, taking the 100 and 200 free. Guymon clocked a 55.09 in the 100 free, using a 28.32 split on the 2nd 50 to propel her to victory. Guymon was dominant in the 200 free, posting a 2:01.00 to win the race by 5 seconds.

Other event winners: