Canes Add Commitments from Emily Weissman and Coco Hull to Class of 2022

The University of Miami will add two more names to the women’s swimming and diving roster in the fall of 2018: New York City’s Emily Weissman and Tampa, Florida’s Coco Hull. They will join fellow verbal commits Grace McGinnis, María Artigas, and Zorry Mason in the class of 2022.

Emily Weissman

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Miami! The combination of academics, coaching and teammates make the U the right school for me. I am so excited to spend the next four years as a Cane!”

Weissman is from Manhattan and attends the Ramaz Upper School in New York City. She swims for Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA) under the direction of David Rodriguez and Brad Green; she has been part of the team for 10 years.

Weissman had a very strong short-course season during her junior year, dropping time in all her main events in both the fall (200 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM) and the spring (500/1000/1650 free). The latter three came from Speedo Sectionals at Ithaca, where she placed 3rd in the mile, 5th in the 1000, and 20th in the 500. She also competed in the 400 IM. She finished her junior year season with a successful summer campaign, going best times in the 400 free at Eastern Senior Zones, and the 800 free and 400 IM at Metropolitan Swimming Senior Championship.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 5:02.35

1000 free – 10:08.80

1650 free – 17:01.26

Chloe (Coco) Hull

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to swim at the University of Miami!! I’d like to thank my family, friends and coaches for supporting me through this process. GO CANES!! #itsallabouttheu”

Hull attends Tampa Preparatory School and specializes in sprint freestyle. At the recent FHSAA Class 1A Swimming and Diving Championship, she went lifetime bests in the 50/100 freestyles, finishing 5th in the 100 free (51.99) and 7th in the 50 free (23.78). She also swam a leg on Tampa Prep’s 400 free relay (52.49), and anchored the 200 medley relay (23.11). Hull does her year-round swimming with Tampa Bay Aquatics. She had a strong junior year, improving across the board in just about everything she swam in both SCY and LCM. In short-course season she updated her times in the 200/500/1000 free, 100 back, 50/100 breast, and 50/100 fly. Similarly, this summer she clocked new PBs at Southern Zone Sectionals (50/100 free, 50/100/200 breast) and at Nashville Futures (200 free).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 51.94

200 free – 1:57.09

50 breast – 32.13

100 breast – 1:08.52

