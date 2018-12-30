Canadians In Lausanne (Photo Vault)

The 2018 Lausanne Swim Cup was one of the last international meets of the year, having taken place on Thursday, December 20th and Friday, December 21st in Switzerland.

An impressive contingency of athletes traveled to the Swimming Pool Mon Repos to end their competitive calendar year on a high note, including a strong Canadian squad consisting of standout athletes Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez and Kierra Smith.

Results

Relive the action below in the Canadian photo vault at Lausanne, courtesy of photographer Kevin Reust.

Kierra Smith, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Kierra Smith, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Kierra Smith, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Kierra Smith, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Taylor Ruck, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Taylor Ruck, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Taylor Ruck, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Taylor Ruck, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Taylor Ruck, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Yuri Kisil, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Yuri Kisil, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Yuri Kisil, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Taylor Ruck, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Yuri Kisil, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Penny Oleksiak (Left) & Kayla Sanchez, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

 

Kayla Sanchez, 2018 Lausanne Cup, photo: Kevin Reust

