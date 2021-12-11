Canada’s Most-Decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak Absence from World SC Entries

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st

Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

SCM (25m)

Meet Site

Entries

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from the Short Course World Championships as she continues to work her way through a back injury, her coach Ben Titley told SwimSwam on Friday.

Oleksiak, who is Canada’s most-decorated Olympian in any sport, won a silver and a bronze medal as part of Canadian relays in Tokyo, and also took bronze individually in the 200 free. Combined with 4 medals from Rio (including a gold in the 100 free), her 7 medals are the most ever won by a Canadian Olympian, even at just 21 years old.

Oleksiak, in spite of her young age, has dealt with a number of injuries, including a shoulder injury and a concussion that impacted her preparation for the 2017 World Championships. In the lead-up to the Tokyo Games, she was dealing with a back injury that kept her out of the water for a few months in 2020.

While she’s still dealing with that injury, her coach says that she is doing better. Still, after being originally announced as part of the 14-swimmer Canadian team for the Short Course World Championships, she was absent from the entry lists that were released on Friday by FINA.

Her absence will take a bite out of Canada’s relays, though they are still contenders for medals thanks to the presence of Maggie MacNeil, the defending Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly, and former backstroke World Record holder Kylie Masse.

The rest of Canada’s roster is below:

Women

Men