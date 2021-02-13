Calvin Werts on How to Make Your Passion for Swimming and Creativity Into a Job

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Calvin Werts, swimmer at the University of Puget Sound and video producer at the CG Sports Company. Calvin, like many other athletes, has numerous passions, two of them being swimming and video production. After going to a swim clinic led by Olympian Jacob Pebley, Werts ended up calling Pebley’s agent, CG Yung and asking if he needed help on the video-side of things. Calvin tells us how he worked his way from intern to paid employee and some of the things he found helpful along the way.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.