Cal’s Seliskar, Stanford’s Vigran Tabbed with Pac-12 Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – The Conference office announced today that Andrew Seliskar of California was named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Week and Stanford’s Noah Vigran was voted Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Andrew Seliskar, Sr., California (McLean, Va.)

In his final home dual meet, Seliskar led No. 1 California past rival No. 7 Stanford with three victories and a new Spieker Aquatics Complex pool record in the 200-yard butterfly with a winning time of 1:41.89. It is the 12th-best mark in the event in Division I this season, behind teammates Michael Thomas (1:41.29) and Zheng Quah, who holds the best time in the nation at 1:39.29. Seliskar was a part of the Bears’ 200-yard freestyle relay team that set a new pool standard with a time of 1:17.75. He was the only multiple winner at the dual meet, helping improve Cal’s record to 6-0 before the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships, March 6-9. Seliskar looks to follow up last year’s performance at the Conference Championships where he earned Pac-12 Swimmer of the Meet honors after winning two individual titles and setting Pac-12 Championships records in both the 400-yard individual medley (3:38.65) and 200-yard breaststroke (1:51.30). The senior studying environmental economics and policy earns his second-straight Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week honor and has previously won two Pac-12 Swimmer of the Month honors, once earlier this season for the competition month of November and once as a sophomore.

Men’s Diver of the Week:

Noah Vigran, Fr., Stanford (Cincinnati, Ohio)

In No. 7 Stanford’s final regular-season meet before the Pac-12 Championships (Feb. 27-Mar. 2), Vigran placed first in the one-meter with a score of 303.23 and took home third in the three-meter (329.33). Although the Cardinal lost the meet at No. 1 Cal’s home pool, his impressive score on the one-meter was nearly 19 points higher than the next closest competitor. The freshman interested in majoring in computer science looks to make a splash at his first Pac-12 Championships this week, specifically in the platform dive where he holds the second-best mark (309.90) in the Conference this season. He has experience diving on big stages as a two-time USA Diving Junior National finalist. This marks his first-career Pac-12 Diver of the Week honor.

The 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships (Feb. 27–Mar. 2) and the Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships (Mar. 6-9) will be held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash.

All-session passes for the 2019 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships, as well as the Men’s Swimming Championships, are on sale to the general public and can be found at: pac-12.com/tickets.

ALSO NOMINATED:

Swimmer: Jack Levant, STANFORD; Kyle Grissom, USC; Daniel McArthur, UTAH.